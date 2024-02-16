PBS Launches Training For 7th Agri Census Supervisors, Enumerators
February 16, 2024
Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has started a series of training on ‘Supervisor and Enumerator Management System’ for divisional and district coordinators appointed for 7th Agricultural census, “Integrated and Digital Count” all over Pakistan
The software will be helpful in smooth finalization of human resource for field work to staff and will provide the detail insights of staff allocation for appropriate management, said a news release.
The Management System will ensure effective and efficient management of human resource and complaint resolution.
For seamless utilization of the management system, first orientation session was held for the relevant staff including district and divisional coordinators in Lahore on 16th February 2024.
The purpose of the training is to make them proficient in all modules of management system.
The training focused on different aspects of Supervisor and Enumerator management system including registration, login, addition and deletion of different departments and staff along with designation, block management that includes allocation, replacement and deallocation of blocks and role based dashboard view.
Hands on practice of different modules in detail enhanced the learning of the participants.
Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (Support Services/IT), welcomed all training participants, appraised them about the importance of software in HR management and Duty assignment.
He also gave an orientation to other software modules. He directed the field staff to be vigilant in understanding and using Supervisor and Enumerator management system for smooth execution of 7th Agricultural Census Field Operation.
Training participants showed keen interest in the system, appreciated it for being user friendly. They anticipated that it will increase their efficiency and will be time efficient and error free as compared to previously used practices in this regard.
Human resource of around 7000 (field staff) for the conduct of field operations of agriculture census is being provided by Provincial Governments, said a news release.
Around 200 divisional and district coordinators have been deployed by PBS at 157 Census Support center for technical guidance and digital support of Field Staff during field operation with Deputy Commissioners.
The Support Services Wing of PBS has developed various administrative modules and data entry software applications for systematic and efficient utilization of digital technology.
