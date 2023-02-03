UrduPoint.com

PBS Notices Decline In Travel Services Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PBS notices decline in travel services growth

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The country has earned US $205.130 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows negative growth of 10.42 percent as compared to the US $228.994 million worth same services provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the months under review, personal travel services decreased by 10.75 percent, from US $228.104 million last year to US $203.590 million during July-November 2022.

Among the personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure dipped by 55.56 percent while the education-related expenditure also dropped by 17.13 percent.

In addition, other personal services witnessed a decrease of 10.

31 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by 73.03 percent, from US$ 0.890 million to US$ 1.450 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 2.77 percent during the first six months of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added.

The exports of services during July-December (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 3526.97 million against the exports of US$ 3431.77 million in July-December (2021-22), showing a growth of 2.77 percent.

The imports of the country witnessed a decline of 30.28 percent, falling from US$ 5571.35 million last year to US$ 3884.43 million during the period under review.

