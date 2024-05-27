PBS Organizes Awareness Workshop On 7th Agriculture Census
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday organized first awareness building workshop for data users, academia, researchers, agricultural scientists and policy planners regarding 7th Agricultural Census.
The event was held at Sindh University of Agriculture Hyderabad, which was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri, Advisor on agriculture to Chief Minister Sindh Najmi Alam and other senior officials of the Federal and provincial governments, said a press release issued by the PBS.
Ayazuddin Member (C&S), PBS sensitized the data collection for 7th Agricultural Census and thanked Vice Chancellor for cooperation to conduct the workshop and said that the 7th Agricultural Census stands as a symbol of unity between the federal and provincial authorities.
Muhammad Sarwar Gondal Member of PBS informed that PBS has decided to conduct the Agricultural Census after successful completion of 7th Population and Housing Census for fulfilling the nutritious needs of 241million population.
He elaborated in detail regarding the importance of data collection regarding different crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery for informed decision making and its accurate contribution towards GDP. He outlined the PBS’s operational network comprising field offices and 157 district offices for presence in every district.
He informed the forum about the digital mechanism of data collection, and the communication strategy devised for involvement of all the sectors of population in the 7th agricultural census.
He informed that the exercise will go long way for improving the landscape of economy of Pakistan and will provide appropriate data for evidence-based policy making.
Comprehensive two-tier training program has been devised, as Census Master Trainers will receive the instructions in Islamabad, he said adding that then they will cascade training at district level at 157 venues.
He said that the field operations have been planned from August to October 2024. However, the big holdings will be enumerated in August, 2024. PBS aims to release the report on the 7th Agricultural Census in September 2025 following the completion of Data Analysis.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Najmi Alam, Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Agriculture commended the efforts of PBS and stakeholders in advancing this activity of National Interest and appreciated the concept of university workshops being hub of scientific knowledge in agriculture.
He expressed optimism that the endeavor would be concluded with the same vigor, emphasizing the importance of timely statistics in the agricultural sector for informed policy formulation and strategic investment. He further shared his experience regarding the water shortage in his department.
Vice chancellor of SAU, Professor Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri, appreciated the efforts of PBS and thanks all the participants to attend the workshop as well as to provide an opportunity to become a part of this gigantic and important National exercise.
