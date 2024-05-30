PBS organizes second awareness workshop for agriculture census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has organized the second awareness building workshop for the 7th Agricultural Census 2024, which will utilize an Integrated Digital Count approach for evidence based planning and policy formulation to develop the agriculture and livestock sectors in the country.

The initial awareness building workshop took place on May 27 at the Sindh University of Agriculture TandoJam, Hyderabad, where as the second workshop of this series was conducted in University of Agriculture, Peshawar, said a press release.

The PBS has commenced a nationwide series of awareness building workshops aimed at engaging agricultural scientists, academia, researchers, agriculture business entrepreneurs, policy planners and the general public on the upcoming Agricultural Census of Pakistan.

The event was attended by Muhammad Javed Marwat, Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhthunkhwa and Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Dr Jehan Bakht, the representative of the United Nations food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Peshawar, Farrukh Toirov also attended the workshop.

Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Dr Jehan Bakht highlighted the importance of provision of accurate data in shaping country’s agricultural policies and programs and emphasized that the agricultural census is a crucial initiative for provision of comprehensive understanding of our agricultural sectors strengths, weakness and potentials..

He said that it will enable to identify the areas for improvement, optimization of resources and drive innovation and assured full support of his organization for the successful execution of the 7th Agriculture Census.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal Member (Support Services/Resource Management) and focal person for the 7th Agricultural census, apprised the participants about the activities carried out by PBS including the largest exercise of South Asia, 7th Population & Housing Census , The first ever Digital Census and other Surveys for provision of data for evidence based policy planning.

He highlighted the importance of the agricultural sector towards the economy of Pakistan and its contribution towards GDP. He informed that agriculture sector contributes 24% to GDP and 38 percent of the Pakistan Labour force is linked to agriculture, therefore it is imperative that updated accurate and reliable data is available for policy planning.

He also explained regarding the digital components of the 7th Agricultural Census its extensive operational network, which includes field offices and 157 district offices nationwide. He elaborated in detail regarding the importance of data collection regarding different crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery for informed decision making.

He added that the census field operations will initiate in August 2024 with the enumeration of large agricultural holdings, followed by subsequent phases in September and October, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all regions across the country.

The use of IT tools and techniques like tablets, laptops, internet devices and various modules applications to conduct the 7th Agricultural Census. He added that robust training program has been devised, beginning with Census Master Trainers receiving training in Islamabad, who will then impart district-level training sessions.

Muhamad Javed Marwat, Secretary Agriculture, Government of Khyber Pakhthunkhwa commended the efforts of PBS and stakeholders in advancing this national endeavour and stressed the importance of timely statistics in the agricultural sector for informed policy formulation and strategic investment.