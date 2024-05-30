Open Menu

PBS Organizes Second Awareness Workshop For Agriculture Census

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PBS organizes second awareness workshop for agriculture census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has organized the second awareness building workshop for the 7th Agricultural Census 2024, which will utilize an Integrated Digital Count approach for evidence based planning and policy formulation to develop the agriculture and livestock sectors in the country.

The initial awareness building workshop took place on May 27 at the Sindh University of Agriculture TandoJam, Hyderabad, where as the second workshop of this series was conducted in University of Agriculture, Peshawar, said a press release.

The PBS has commenced a nationwide series of awareness building workshops aimed at engaging agricultural scientists, academia, researchers, agriculture business entrepreneurs, policy planners and the general public on the upcoming Agricultural Census of Pakistan.

The event was attended by Muhammad Javed Marwat, Secretary Agriculture Khyber Pakhthunkhwa and Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Dr Jehan Bakht, the representative of the United Nations food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Peshawar, Farrukh Toirov also attended the workshop.

Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Dr Jehan Bakht highlighted the importance of provision of accurate data in shaping country’s agricultural policies and programs and emphasized that the agricultural census is a crucial initiative for provision of comprehensive understanding of our agricultural sectors strengths, weakness and potentials..

He said that it will enable to identify the areas for improvement, optimization of resources and drive innovation and assured full support of his organization for the successful execution of the 7th Agriculture Census.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal Member (Support Services/Resource Management) and focal person for the 7th Agricultural census, apprised the participants about the activities carried out by PBS including the largest exercise of South Asia, 7th Population & Housing Census , The first ever Digital Census and other Surveys for provision of data for evidence based policy planning.

He highlighted the importance of the agricultural sector towards the economy of Pakistan and its contribution towards GDP. He informed that agriculture sector contributes 24% to GDP and 38 percent of the Pakistan Labour force is linked to agriculture, therefore it is imperative that updated accurate and reliable data is available for policy planning.

He also explained regarding the digital components of the 7th Agricultural Census its extensive operational network, which includes field offices and 157 district offices nationwide. He elaborated in detail regarding the importance of data collection regarding different crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery for informed decision making.

He added that the census field operations will initiate in August 2024 with the enumeration of large agricultural holdings, followed by subsequent phases in September and October, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all regions across the country.

The use of IT tools and techniques like tablets, laptops, internet devices and various modules applications to conduct the 7th Agricultural Census. He added that robust training program has been devised, beginning with Census Master Trainers receiving training in Islamabad, who will then impart district-level training sessions.

Muhamad Javed Marwat, Secretary Agriculture, Government of Khyber Pakhthunkhwa commended the efforts of PBS and stakeholders in advancing this national endeavour and stressed the importance of timely statistics in the agricultural sector for informed policy formulation and strategic investment.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Internet United Nations Business Agriculture Hyderabad May August September October Event All Government Asia Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

1 hour ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

1 hour ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

16 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

16 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

16 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business