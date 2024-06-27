Open Menu

PBS Organizes Session For Execution Of Agriculture Census

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 06:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Thursday organized a comprehensive session for the confidence building and successful execution of the upcoming 7th Agricultural Census 2024 operations to achieve the desired objectives.

The main objective of the session was to present the design, the implementation plan and the proposed census tools to the academia, researchers and the relevant departments for the broader involvement, ownership and their valuable feedback for improvement before implementation.

Dr Naeem-uz-Zafar ,Chief Statistician, PBS, highlighted the pivotal role of an integrated approach in conducting an effective agricultural census and stressed on the importance of the pre-training brainstorming session, said a press release.

He, underscored that an integrated agricultural census is vital for capturing comprehensive data that accurately reflects the dynamics of Pakistan’s agricultural sector which is the second major sector for contribution to GDP.

He said that this session serves as a platform for stakeholders to discuss and refine execution strategies, including questionnaire development and training methodologies. This will enable PBS to improve the plans especially for efficient and accurate data collection for provision of reliable statistics for informed decision making.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member and Focal Person on Agricultural Census, PBS, presented key innovations and strategic approaches aimed at optimizing data collection for provision of timely & credible data for enhancing agricultural policies.

He briefed the participants on the integrated approach adopted for the first time in Pakistan to collect extensive information on agriculture, livestock, and machinery. He explained that this approach is designed for efficient management of human & financial resources for encompassing the whole agriculture landscape.

He underscored the importance of data-driven policies, drawing comparisons with regional countries that have successfully used data for boosting their agricultural sectors. Highlighting Pakistan’s agricultural significance, he emphasized that increasing population has immense pressure on country resources , therefore there is a need for robust data regarding agriculture land, yield, livestock concentration and data regarding use of methods for irrigation to help in devising national food security initiatives as per ground realities.

He further apprised the forum that PBS in line with the Digital Transformation, has taken innovative strides and BS IT team has developed an indigenous ERP solution with digitalization of all the activities specifically from human resource management, training, monitoring and data collection, enhancing efficiency in data management and analysis.

