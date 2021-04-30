PBS starts electronic demographic survey

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has initiated Pakistan Demographic Survey (PDS)-2020, for which the data is being collected electronically through Tablet for the first time.

Female enumerators of PBS would be engaged for the conduct of PDS exercise, said a press statement issued by the bureau here Friday adding that the data collection had already been initiated in the field since April 28, 2021.

The enumeration team would be visiting selected households for the purpose, the bureau said and requested the citizens to cooperate with these teams to fulfill this national task.

It is pertinent to mention here that PDS is one of the most important surveys of PBS in which Demographic and Vital Statistics are collected. Data on Demographic trends are required for planning and policy making.

The main objective of this survey is estimation of growth rate of population and other important Demographic Indicators; Crude Death Rate (CDR), Crude Birth Rate (CBR), Total Fertility Rate (TFR).

Therefore, PDS remained a regular activity of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics since 1984, it added.