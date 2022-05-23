PBS to conduct sensitization workshops ahead of 7th population census

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) will conduct a series of sensitization workshops to create awareness among all the stakeholders and to address misconception regarding the census process during 7th population and housing census.

According to a notification issued by the PBS, in 49th meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) had decided to conduct first ever digital 7th population and housing census.

Census is a gigantic national task and its success depends upon positive response from general public. It is important to motivate all concerns to be a part of this activity.

It has been decided to start a comprehensive media campaign well before time for confidence building and continue till finalization result and media dissemination, the notification added.

To fulfill this task, PBS has decided to conduct sensitization workshop of Provincial Chief Secretaries, relevant Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner, and the deputy commissioner from all the provinces, as they are responsible for census execution (including field operation, data collection and monitoring) at provincial level.

The purpose of these awareness workshops is to apprise them about Census process their role and responsibility. Further, through these workshops the queries of stakeholder and misconception regarding census process will also be addressed.