PBS, UNFPA collaborate on "Advanced Survey Sampling, AI-Powered Geospatial Innovations"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), commenced a two-week workshop aimed at enhancing the bureau’s capacity to produce robust and representative surveys, while integrating cutting-edge geospatial and AI-powered techniques into survey design.

The initiative underscores PBS’s commitment to adopting globally recognised innovations aimed at improving data quality and strengthening the national statistical system, a news release said on Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony here at the National Census Coordination Centre (N3C), PBS Headquarters Member (Support Services/RM) Muhammad Sarwar Gondal underscored the importance of the workshop in PBS digital transformation journey.

He emphasized that the training would provide PBS professionals with hands-on expertise in advanced sampling theory, geospatial data processing, census and sampling frame updates, and the application of AI/ML-based tools for more precise survey design.

He highlighted that such capacity-building initiatives would directly benefit PBS by improving the accuracy and efficiency of national surveys, strengthening evidence-based policymaking, and enhancing the credibility of Pakistan’s statistics at both national and international levels.

Sarwar Gondal further noted that the practical skills gained such as using Earth Observation (EO) data for stratification, R-based simulations for optimization, and interactive R Shiny tools would enable PBS teams to produce more timely, reliable and globally comparable data.

He thanked UNFPA and World Pop for their continuous support, terming the initiative a milestone toward making PBS a modern, data-driven, and internationally recognized statistical institution.

UNFPA Assistant Country Representative Dr Rubina Ali praised PBS proactive role in adopting innovations for data modernization.

“This workshop marks a vital step in Pakistan’s journey toward smarter, stronger data systems. In today’s AI-driven world, adaptability and data literacy are essential not just for statisticians, but for society at large,” she remarked.

She encouraged participants to embrace change, stressing that “those who fail to keep pace with innovation risk being left behind.”

Dr Sarchil Qader from WorldPop, University of Southampton, and lead trainer, shared that the program was designed to significantly strengthen PBS’s geospatial and sampling capacity. He explained that aligning methodologies with both national priorities and international standards would enhance the policy relevance of surveys like the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS) while ensuring meaningful cross-country analysis.

The training would equip participants with practical expertise in survey sampling theory, geospatial data processing, updating census and sampling frames, Earth Observation (EO) data for stratification, AI/ML-based sample design, R-based simulation and optimization, interactive R Shiny tools, and survey analysis software for calibration and non-response adjustments.

Rabia Awan, DDG (PSLM/PCS), PBS, expressed gratitude to UNFPA and the WorldPop team, emphasizing the workshop’s clear vision and strategic objectives.

She noted that the training’s innovative approaches would help improve the use of real-time and spatial data, particularly in disaster response, by better identifying vulnerable populations and ensuring targeted, evidence-based relief.

It was emphasized that such collaborations were vital for the PBS to adopt modern tools, improve data quality, and ensure international comparability of statistics.