PC-1 Of CPEC ML-1 Project Likely To Be Approved In Next CDWP Meeting

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:02 PM

The Ministry of Planning would put up the PC-1 of first package of railway Main Line (ML-1) project before Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for final approval later this month after Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Planning would put up the PC-1 of first package of railway Main Line (ML-1) project before Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for final approval later this month after Eid.

A high official from the ministry informed the Parliamentary committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) here on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that the 1872 kilometer long ML-1 railway track from Karachi to Peshawar has been planned to be upgraded under CPEC at a cost of around $8.2 billion.

The meeting was presided over by its Chairman Sher Ali Arbab in which minister for Planning Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar was also present.

Briefing the meeting, CPEC project leader in Ministry of Railways Basharat Waheed said that the project had been divided in three packages and PC-1 of first package was submitted to the Planning Ministry on June 21.

He said the cost of first package had been estimated at $2.389 billion while cost of remaining two packages would be firmed up after completion of their preliminary design.

The meeting was informed that the completion period of the project was five years while pc-1 of second package would be prepared next year.

The railway official said that 85% of total fundings would be provided by China while the rest 15% would be arranged locally under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He said under the agreement, the loan would be paid back to China in 20 years after completion of the project.

The planning ministry official informed the committee that Pakistan government was eager to build the project under Build Operate Transfer (BOT) mode, however the Chinese side was of the view that the project was not viable for this mode.

He said China was ready to provide all the required loan for this project, however financing mode would be finalized after detailed negotiations between the two sides.

The meeting was further informed that after completion of the project, share of railway freight would be increased from current 4% to 20%.

At present, the volume of freight is around 6 million tons a day which would be enhanced to over 35 million tons a day by 2025.

He said the line capacity of the railways would also be improved from 34 to 171 trains, while journey time would also be reduced considerably.

Travel time from Karachi to Lahore will be reduced from current 18 hours to aslow as 10 hours, he maintained.

