PC-1 of WASA development schemes near completion

PC-1 of development schemes of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) under Chief Minister’s (CM) Package has reached near completion, said Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) PC-1 of development schemes of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) under Chief Minister’s (CM) Package has reached near completion, said Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz.

During a meeting, he said that the proposed development projects included the up-gradation of trunk sewers and disposal stations.

He said that all PC-1s would be finalized promptly in addition to submitting them to the Punjab government for approval. The construction work on these schemes would commence without delay after approval and release of funds, he added.

He said that completion of public welfare projects would significantly alleviate the drainage issues being faced by the citizens. The Primary goal of the schemes was to enhance quality of wastewater management services provided to urban residents, he added.

He further said that WASA was committed to deliver high-quality water supply and drainage services. With the support of divisional and district administrations, work on the development schemes under CM Package would start soon, he said, adding that these projects would bring concrete improvements in the city’s infrastructure.

The meeting also conducted detailed scrutiny of PC-1 documentation for WASA development schemes.

Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Director P&D Hafiz Hassan Nasir, Director Adnan Gul, Deputy Directors Faizan Shakoor, Samreen Ashraf and others were also present in the meeting.