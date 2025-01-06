PC-1 Of WASA Development Schemes Near Completion
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 10:46 PM
PC-1 of development schemes of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) under Chief Minister’s (CM) Package has reached near completion, said Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) PC-1 of development schemes of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) under Chief Minister’s (CM) Package has reached near completion, said Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz.
During a meeting, he said that the proposed development projects included the up-gradation of trunk sewers and disposal stations.
He said that all PC-1s would be finalized promptly in addition to submitting them to the Punjab government for approval. The construction work on these schemes would commence without delay after approval and release of funds, he added.
He said that completion of public welfare projects would significantly alleviate the drainage issues being faced by the citizens. The Primary goal of the schemes was to enhance quality of wastewater management services provided to urban residents, he added.
He further said that WASA was committed to deliver high-quality water supply and drainage services. With the support of divisional and district administrations, work on the development schemes under CM Package would start soon, he said, adding that these projects would bring concrete improvements in the city’s infrastructure.
The meeting also conducted detailed scrutiny of PC-1 documentation for WASA development schemes.
Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Director P&D Hafiz Hassan Nasir, Director Adnan Gul, Deputy Directors Faizan Shakoor, Samreen Ashraf and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikh ..
Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authorit ..
Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024
Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant eff ..
Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children
SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice
At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools
SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans
Meer Afzal scores century in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament
Guo Jiakun makes debut as 35th Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry
Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC
PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqba ..
More Stories From Business
-
SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans4 minutes ago
-
PC-1 of WASA development schemes near completion3 minutes ago
-
AARI scientists researching on 600 new lines of chickpea, lentil: Dr Khalid Hussain2 hours ago
-
Finance minister Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb timely policy ..2 hours ago
-
SIDB seals 21 illegal shops at SIE Kohat Road4 hours ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes flat4 hours ago
-
China to have national data infrastructure in place by 20294 hours ago
-
SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans to facilitate mutual fund industry5 hours ago
-
Political stability, long-term economic policies, crucial for economic growth5 hours ago
-
PSX witnessed bearish trend, loses 1,331 points6 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge as traders eye Trump 2.04 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar4 hours ago