Open Menu

PC-1 Of WASA Development Schemes Near Completion

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 10:46 PM

PC-1 of WASA development schemes near completion

PC-1 of development schemes of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) under Chief Minister’s (CM) Package has reached near completion, said Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) PC-1 of development schemes of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) under Chief Minister’s (CM) Package has reached near completion, said Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz.

During a meeting, he said that the proposed development projects included the up-gradation of trunk sewers and disposal stations.

He said that all PC-1s would be finalized promptly in addition to submitting them to the Punjab government for approval. The construction work on these schemes would commence without delay after approval and release of funds, he added.

He said that completion of public welfare projects would significantly alleviate the drainage issues being faced by the citizens. The Primary goal of the schemes was to enhance quality of wastewater management services provided to urban residents, he added.

He further said that WASA was committed to deliver high-quality water supply and drainage services. With the support of divisional and district administrations, work on the development schemes under CM Package would start soon, he said, adding that these projects would bring concrete improvements in the city’s infrastructure.

The meeting also conducted detailed scrutiny of PC-1 documentation for WASA development schemes.

Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Director P&D Hafiz Hassan Nasir, Director Adnan Gul, Deputy Directors Faizan Shakoor, Samreen Ashraf and others were also present in the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Water Nasir All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nurs ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names MBRU’s College of Nursing and Midwifery after Sheikh ..

3 minutes ago
 Department of Economic Development launches 'Regis ..

Department of Economic Development launches 'Registration and Licensing Authorit ..

3 minutes ago
 Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in ..

Expo Khorfakkan attracted over 900,000 visitors in 2024

19 minutes ago
 Serbian President commends UAE President's 'vision ..

Serbian President commends UAE President's 'visionary leadership', 'constant eff ..

33 minutes ago
 Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-w ..

Police arrests accused for attempting to burn ex-wife, children

4 minutes ago
 SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards ..

SSDO comments Child Courts Bill milestone towards children protection, justice

4 minutes ago
At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental heal ..

At Las Vegas show, tech world turns to mental health tools

6 minutes ago
 SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investmen ..

SECP Introduces regulatory framework for investment plans

4 minutes ago
 Meer Afzal scores century in Master Oil inter club ..

Meer Afzal scores century in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament

4 minutes ago
 Guo Jiakun makes debut as 35th Spokesperson of Chi ..

Guo Jiakun makes debut as 35th Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC

Shanze Noreen’s art work exhibited at PAC

4 minutes ago
 PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorat ..

PML-N to start membership campaign for reinvigorating party in Sindh: Ahsan Iqba ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business