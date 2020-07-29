UrduPoint.com
PC Board Approves Directions Guiding Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:31 PM

PC Board approves directions guiding rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The Privatization Commission (PC) board on Wednesday approved the directions guiding rules for transaction manager(s) under Part VII and Article (35) of the PC Ordinance.

Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro chaired the meeting which was attended by privatization additional secretary, PC Board members Etrat Hussain Rizvi, Zafar Iqbal Sobani, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Khurram Shehzad, Eng M A Jabbar, Naseer Akhtar and senior officials of the ministry, said a press release.

According to the details; the guidelines will help transaction consultants in carrying out their responsibilities in a better manner.

In the meeting, left-over items of the previous meeting (22-7-20) were discussed.

The PC Board considered the legal and other impending issues in privatization of Pakistan Engineering Company (PECO) Limited and deferred further action till August 20, keeping in view the commitments of resolution of Ministry of Industries and Production; given in the meeting held on July 22, 2020; which was co-chaired by industries and production and privatization ministers.

  The Board was informed about the status of appointment/hiring of financial advisors on part of Ministry of Privatization; in the light of cabinet decision.  In the meeting, matters relating to Joint Coordination Committee were finalized and the transaction structure would be taken before the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP).

The PC Board also considered the proposal submitted by Ministry of Energy to attract investment from international Exploration and Production (E&P) company in OGDCL by increasing the divestment of government owned shares up to 10% instead of earlier decision of up to 7% by the CCoP.

The Board also gave due consideration to the recent stability of crude oil prices in international markets, share price trends of the OGDCL and its higher dividend yield ratio.

Federal Minister Mohammed Mian Soomro urged that the matters regarding subject transactions should be completed steadily to avoid unnecessary delay in the completion of these transactions.

He further added that the resultant cash flow will help the government in debt retirement.

