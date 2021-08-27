PC Board discusses investors pre-qualification criteria for PSM revival, SIH auction

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammedmian Soomro Friday chaired a meeting of Privatization Commission board and discussed the agenda regarding the pre-qualification criteria of investors for Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) revival, auction result of Services International Hotel (SIH).

The revival of PSM is one of the important objectives of privatization plan, as the mills is not working since 2015 hence the government planned to bring foreign and domestic investors for the revival of largest industrial corporation, said a press release.

There have been consecutive meetings with the stakeholders and ministries to resolve the issues.

According to the approved transaction features approved by Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) the identified core operating assets would be transferred to the new subsidiary owned by PSM named Steel Corporation Private Limited and then the divestment of equity stakes of the subsidiary shall be 51-74% through bidding process.

In view of the decision of Cabinet Committee, EOI for investors would be invited, for the purpose the pre-qualification of investors. The draft document containing eligibility criteria along with basis of disqualification for the potential investors was placed before the PC Board for deliberation and approval.

The Privatization Commission (PC) Board approved the Request for Statement of Qualification and Expression of Interest (EOI) documents.

In the light of the decision of Federal Cabinet, Ministry of Privatization will publish the advertisement, inviting the EOI after filing of scheme of arrangement by PSM with SECP.

The PC Board also recommended highest bidder, for the SIH, like Faisal Town Private Limited along with offered bid which is higher than the reserved price. The letter of acceptance to the successful bidder will be issued after seeking approval of the CCoP.

The PC Board was also apprised that maximum efforts were made by the Financial Advisers who reached out maximum potential investors, but due to resource mobilization, liquidity constraints and overall macro-economic outlook in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic the response of the potential bidders appears lackluster.

The financial advisers have also informed that the serious investors are reluctant to deal in public assets for their own reasons.

Ministry of Privatization widely publicized open auction of the SIH transactions in all the leading newspapers and social and electronic media was also used for the wider circulation to make the process open and transparent.