UrduPoint.com

PC Board Endorsed Bidding Price Of HEC

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PC board endorsed bidding price of HEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :An important board meeting of the Privatisation Commission (PC) held under the Chairmanship of Saleem Ahmed deliberated over one-point agenda regarding the approval of bidder and bidding price of HEC.

Federal Minister Privatisation Mohammed Mian Soomro, Federal Secretary, Board members, Financial Advisors (FAs) and senior officials of the Ministry of Privatisation attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The bidding took place yesterday, and IMS Engineering Private Limited succeeded by offering the highest bid of PKR 99.999 per share, which is higher than the reserved price, while Waves-Singer and PEL came second and third respectively.

The Board members were apprised that Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) endorsed the reference price of 98.

23% per share for HEC which was followed by the bidding.

The Board members welcomed the price offered by the successful bidder as it is higher than the reference price and hence unanimously endorsed the bidder and bidding price for the entity, it also recommended that the same may be placed before CCoP and Federal Cabinet for timely completion of the transaction.

Federal Minister said that the CCoP deliberated upon the issues relating to liabilities which will pass on the new buyer, while employees related liabilities would not pass on the new buyer and would be considered by the parent body.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Privatisation Same Price Pakistani Rupee May HEC Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

16 seconds ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

22 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

1 hour ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

2 hours ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>