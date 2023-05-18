UrduPoint.com

PC Privatized 178 Transactions Worth Rs 649,114m Since 1991: Senate Body Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 09:19 PM

PC privatized 178 transactions worth Rs 649,114m since 1991: Senate body told

The Senate Standing Committee on Privatization was informed on Thursday that since 1991 the Privatization Commission had completed 178 transactions against the value of Rs 649,114 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):The Senate Standing Committee on Privatization was informed on Thursday that since 1991 the Privatization Commission had completed 178 transactions against the value of Rs 649,114 million.

The meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Shamim Afridi and was attended by Senators Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Anwar Lal Dean, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Umer Farooq, and senior officers of the Ministry of Privatization along with its attached departments and agencies, said a press release issued here.

Issues taken up included a briefing by the Ministry of Privatization regarding the privatization of the Convention Center, Islamabad; Privatized Government entities the process for which has not been completed; Auctioning of one of two buildings in Washington owned by the Pakistan Embassy.

While being briefed by the Ministry regarding the privatization of the Convention Center (JCC), Islamabad the Committee was of the view that details of the meeting held regarding this property by the Cabinet Division may be submitted to the Committee.

The Ministry informed the Committee that the meeting in the Cabinet was held to reiterate the recommendations of the Committee and urge the Ministry to implement all recommendations at the earliest.

The Ministry further revealed that the property did not belong to CDA and was sold to the Ministry of Interior.

The Committee directed that the Ministry of Interior be summoned to the next meeting.

Federal Minister for Privatization and Chairman Privatization Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo, assured the Committee that no negotiations regarding any state property will be held on the stealth and that the Committee will be appraised regarding all activities of the Ministry.

He further stated since strong recommendations were made by the Committee to revisit its decision to privatise JCC, the Ministry is reviewing the matter and is devising alternative ways to generate funds.

The enterprises that awaited financial closure include Pak China Fertilizer Company; Pak PVC Limited; Sindh Alkalis Limited; Baluchistan Wheel Limited; Dandot Works of National Cement (PVT) Limited (Awan National Cement); Haripur Vegetable Oil Processing Industries (Friends Vegetable Ghee Mills); National Fibers Limited; Crescent Factories Vegetable Ghee Mills(SJ Industries); Mubarakpur Rice Mills; Fareed Tawakkal (Navadoor Motors) and PTCL Regarding Auctioning of one of two buildings in Washington owned by the Pakistan Embassy, the Comm ittee was informed that the matter pertained to the Foreign Office.

The Committee will summon representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a detailed briefing in the next meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Senate Foreign Office China Washington Oil Haripur May Capital Development Authority Afridi All Government Cabinet PTCL Million

Recent Stories

Senate body seeks details of universities being fu ..

Senate body seeks details of universities being funded by HEC

2 minutes ago
 SBP enhances control measures requirements to comb ..

SBP enhances control measures requirements to combat digital banking frauds

2 minutes ago
 US Lawmaker Requests Blinken Provide Clearer Pictu ..

US Lawmaker Requests Blinken Provide Clearer Picture of Ukraine Conflict Goals - ..

35 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts interactive session at International Is ..

ISSI hosts interactive session at International Islamic University (IIU)

35 minutes ago
 Russia's Rock Icon Grebenshchikov Accused of Discr ..

Russia's Rock Icon Grebenshchikov Accused of Discrediting Army - Court

31 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Cost UK Tax Payers Ov ..

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Cost UK Tax Payers Over $200Mln - Reports

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.