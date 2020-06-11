UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCAA Executing Nine Projects To Improve Aviation Services, Seven More In The Offing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:28 PM

PCAA executing nine projects to improve aviation services, seven more in the offing

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is currently executing nine different projects and has planned seven more development schemes to provide improved aviation services in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) is currently executing nine different projects and has planned seven more development schemes to provide improved aviation services in the country.

According the Economic Survey 2019-20 unveiled by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at a news conference, the authority said it had been spending a substantial amount on various projects, which generated economic activity and employment opportunities across the country.

The authority also contributes Rs 15-20 billion per annum to the national exchequer in the form of direct and indirect taxes.

The PCAA's ongoing projects include construction of new green field Gwadar International Airport, reconstruction of main runway and re-carpeting of parallel taxiway track at Quetta Airport, re-habilitation of main runway at Faisalabad Airport, provision of night landing facility at Gwadar International Airport, development of socio-economic airports to promote tourism, pursuant to provisions of National Aviation Policy (NAP) 2019, improvement of airports and their infrastructure for better passenger experience, introduction of energy-efficient equipment at all airports to conserve energy, water conservation measures and upgradation of Primary and secondary surveillance radars.

While the projects that are in pipeline include expansion of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, expansion of Faisalabad International Airport, expansion of Quetta International Airport terminal building, replacement of passenger boarding bridges at Karachi, new radar and establishment of Air Traffic Management System at Islamabad Airport, upgradation of facilities at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, and oand acquisition for Mansehra Airport in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister has advised revising NAP to support the aviation and airline industry in Pakistan, the latest National Aviation Policy-2019 had been approved by the Federal Cabinet on March, 26 last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Prime Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Traffic Gwadar Mansehra March 2019 All Cabinet Industry Billion Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

16 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

17 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

3 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.