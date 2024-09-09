Open Menu

PCCC Appreciates CCRI For Approval Of Three Cotton Varieties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Three cotton varieties of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Sakrand, a subsidiary of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Multan, were approved for cultivation in the 36th Sindh Seed Council Meeting, held in Karachi.

The approved varieties include one non BT CRIS 644, and two BT CRIS 674, and BT CRIS 682.

These newly approved varieties from CCRI Sakrand are recognized for their high-quality fiber, heat tolerance, and higher productivity. Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Vice President of PCCC, congratulated the entire CCRI Sakrand team on their achievement, acknowledging their tireless efforts and success.

The meeting, chaired by Sindh's Minister of Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, brought together agricultural experts, cotton specialists, seed breeders, prominent farmers, and representatives from public and private institutions, said a release issued by PCCC. The meeting discussed new cotton varieties and made significant decisions to enhance the quality and productivity of seeds for other crops.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar hailed the development as a milestone for Pakistan's agricultural research system, attributing the success to the hard work of scientists. He reiterated PCCC's commitment to providing farmers with new and improved cotton varieties through its research institutions.

The Director of CCRI Sakrand, Dr. Muhammad Idrees Khan, and his team attended the meeting alongside Dr. Yusuf Zafar. The Vice President praised the CCRI Sakrand team, saying, "This achievement will enhance and innovate the cotton production system in Pakistan, further strengthening our agricultural policies."

Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Director of CCRI Multan, and scientists, officers, and staff from PCCC Headquarters, Multan, also felicitated the CCRI Sakrand team on this achievement. Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal observed that the approval of these new cotton varieties is a significant success for Pakistan's cotton industry and a great honor for PCCC.

