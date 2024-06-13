- Home
- Business
- PCCC, APTMA partnership can lay strong foundation for modern Pakistan cotton value chain
PCCC, APTMA Partnership Can Lay Strong Foundation For Modern Pakistan Cotton Value Chain
Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Partnership between country’s ace cotton research body, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), a bunch of Pakistan’s textile magnates, can prove to be a game changer in reestablishing national cotton value chain from fiber to fabric and garments to new highs.
This was stated by Vice President PCCC Dr. Yousuf Zafar in a telephonic conversation with Kunwar Usman, the Textile section head of International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), based in Washington D.C, according to a statement issued by Sajid Mahmood, the Transfer of Technology head of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, one of the many research facilities operational under the PCCC umbrella.
Kunwar Usman spent 20 years working in various sectors of textile value chain, the last fourteen (14) of which were spent working as Director R&D and Director General in the Textile Division of Pakistan’s commerce ministry, before he joined the ICAC as the Textile Head back in Aug 2021, according to ICAC web site.
The ICAC Textile section head felicitated Dr. Yousuf Zafar on taking over his new assignment as the Vice President of PCCC and promised technical assistance from ICAC to help Pakistan match modern trends in its cotton value chain.
The two luminaries from different segments of cotton value chain discussed at length the possibilities of PCCC’s partnership with private sector and how it can set into motion a new growth-oriented mechanism through innovative ideas.
Dr. Yousuf Zafar apprised the ICAC Textile head of the initiatives to encourage cotton research aimed at enhancing per acre production and meeting all quality related aspects.
He thanked Kunwar Usman for extending support to Pakistan’s cotton value chain.
Dr. Yousuf Zafar said that harmonizing resources and skills of private sector particularly APTMA and PCCC carried far reaching impact on cotton value chain.
He said that the initiatives he was taking and the future strategy were meant to meeting important challenges in cotton sector and how to translate opportunities into national gains.
PCCC and APTMA together can build a strong cotton economy by virtue of striking balance in PCCC’s technical and non-technical human resources, strengthening research facilities, enforcing financial discipline and promoting better cotton and national breeding programmes. This partnership, he added, would also ensure better earnings to farmers by virtue of better production in quality and quantity, and would make access of textile sector to fine quality raw material easy.
The long term partnership would trigger research and development, promote adaptability to modernity and entrepreneurship and all this would translate into enhanced exports, GDP growth to strengthen national economy.
Pakistan can emerge as a bigger player in the international cotton market by virtue of this partnership, Dr Yousuf Zafar said.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI concerned at FTR withdrawal in federal budget 2024-251 minute ago
-
UN Resident Coordinator calls on Planing Minister11 minutes ago
-
Single-digit taxation not sustainable: Finance Minister11 minutes ago
-
Govt negotiating with 'Banking Sector ' to resolve liquidity issue of top export sectors21 minutes ago
-
Govt protects low-income groups in Budget 2024-2521 minutes ago
-
PSX jumps 3,410 points to cross 76000 points mark21 minutes ago
-
.51 minutes ago
-
Unemployment in OECD area at 4.9% in April2 hours ago
-
.2 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,200 to Rs.240,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
KPRA gives deadlines to wedding halls to opt either fixed tax or percentage3 hours ago
-
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks3 hours ago