PCCC to celebrate WCD to raise awareness about paramount, importance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) has planned to mark World Cotton Day which aims at raising awareness about cotton's paramount importance, encompassing its production, trade, and the diverse community of individuals and entities involved in its lifecycle – from donors to beneficiaries of cotton products.

Furthermore, World Cotton Day serves as a platform for the exchange of valuable insights, offering a forum for the timely enhancement of cotton-related enterprises and the cultivation of a conducive environment for their growth.

The event also highlights the role of new technologies in advancing the cotton industry, particularly in developing nations, and advocates for active private sector participation in the textile domain, contributing to the sector's overall development.

Dr. Tassawar Hussain Malik, Secretary and Director of Research at PCCC, said this in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Emphasizing the importance of continuity, he reaffirmed PCCC's dedication to the grand celebration of World Cotton Day, scheduled for October 7th.

He quoted Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Director of the Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan, saying that highlighting CCRI Multan's alignment with cotton-producing nations and global stakeholders in acknowledging the significance of cotton on the day.