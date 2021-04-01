UrduPoint.com
PCCC To Increase Cotton Varieties Under Joint Venture With Private Companies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 04:50 PM

PCCC to increase cotton varieties under joint venture with private companies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) was poised to enter agreements with private seed companies in order to multiply its high-yielding varieties and asked all cotton research institutes/stations to multiply seed at their respective facilities during ongoing season to ensure their availability for cotton season 2022.

"Agreements would also be signed with international seed companies for new gene technology with cooperation from ministry of national food security and research and all the issues relating to cotton seed would be resolved within next two to three years in consultation with all the stakeholders", said Vice President PCCC Dr. Muhammad Ali Talpur in a telephonic conversation with Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood, said a statement issued by CCRI Multan spokesman on Thursday.

Talpur said that a modern and comprehensive policy would be framed in consultation with all the Federal and provincial research bodies and stakeholders with the objective to get good cotton produce in the coming years.

Dr. Talpur said PCCC research bodies would focus completely on developing high yielding cotton varieties having 100 per cent germination strength that are pure and of good quality.

VP PCCC instructed directors of CCRI Multan and Sakrand to collect data from CCRIs and all the cotton research stations working under PCCC in the four provinces regarding their capacity to multiply seed varieties developed by CCRI Multan and Sakrand scientists and send the documented report to director research PCCC Dr. Tasawur Hussain Malik.

He said that seed multiplication process should be carried out with renewed enthusiasm and flawlessly on the basis of data to be provided by CCRIs Multan and Sakrand. He said that seed development and its availability would be undertaken on scientific lines instead of traditional techniques and their data would be managed through computerized system.

He said that top quality seed would be developed and provided to the seed companies under a written agreement allowing companies to multiply the seed to ensure their availability for farmers in the cotton season 2022.

The seed bags would have all the relevant information printed regarding characteristics of the seed.

Dr. Talpur said that availability of top quality seed would reduce cost of production, increase per acre produce and bring prosperity to farming community.

