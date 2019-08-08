UrduPoint.com
PCDMA Calls For Uniform Taxes On Commercial, Industrial Import Of Raw Materials

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:46 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) has called for abolishing difference in taxes for commercial importers of industrial raw material and for industrial importers.

"There is no logic of different rate of taxes on same item being imported by commercial importers and industrial importers.

The rate should be uniform to promote the business and save the commercial importers from losses," Chairman PCDMA, Shahid Waseem said in a statement on Thursday.

PCDMA Chairman reiterated to continue his efforts to resolve the problems faced by commercial importers of industrial raw material and struggle for minimum taxes to make export compatible.

