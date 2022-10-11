UrduPoint.com

PCFC Takes Part In Gitex Global With 16 Creative Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 04:07 PM

Under the slogan “Driving the Economy through Innovation”, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) is launching 16 new projects and innovative digital initiatives at the 42nd edition of Gitex Global 2022

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 OCT, 2022) Under the slogan “Driving the Economy through Innovation”, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) is launching 16 new projects and innovative digital initiatives at the 42nd edition of Gitex Global 2022. The world’s largest tech show runs from 10 and 14 October at the Dubai World Trade Center.

These projects include the PCFC Digital Hybrid-Multi-Cloud, which, as the name suggests, will help found a hybrid digital cloud infrastructure that provides a plethora of integrated solutions towards full and sustainable digital transformation.

Another creative project is the Technical Lab Project; a portable technical laboratory that employs smart technology to test ballast water on board ships. The first device of its kind in the UAE is used in the process to examine water samples and give results within less than a minute before discharging them into the sea.

Other projects like Dubai Sea Map, IBlue, PCFC’s Unified Portal, Marine Wooden Dhows Smart Platform (NAU), and Marine Craft Smart Inspection Project will be on display.

H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said PCFC’s proactive and innovative projects support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which sees Dubai as the world’s capital and the best city in ease of life and modern technology.

“These technological breakthroughs will help attract more investors into the emirate, who can enjoy higher revenues and pay fewer costs. PCFC has been able to contain the successive global challenges through its coherent governance and digital solutions that support the flexibility and agility of supply chains and shipping operations.”

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said that Dubai Customs is launching a number of its latest digital programs and artificial intelligence technologies to help automate services and further facilitate customs procedures.

“This year’s edition of Gitex will see the launch of a number of Dubai Customs creative projects including the Online AEO Compendium which facilitates sharing secure data by the World Customs Organization and its member customs administrations, and the Self-Audit Initiative.”

