PCGA demands govt to start purchase of cotton bales through TCP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has demanded the government to start procurement of one million cotton bales through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) as soon as possible to avert farmers and ginners from economic loss.

PCGA Chairman Chaudhary Waheed Arshad, Vice Chairman Rana Waseem Hanif, former Chairmen Haji Muhammad Akram, Sohail Mehmood Haral and others while addressing a press conference, said that the prices of cotton lint, seed cotton, cotton seed oil cake and cottonseed have reached the lowest level of the season.

They said that the ginners have purchased the cotton affected from seasonal changes and rains at better rates and now the government should procure cotton lint by consulting with PCGA.

They further said that the cotton growers had made the government's maximum cotton sowing drive successful and due to which bumper cotton crop was recorded as compared to the previous year.

PCGA office-bearers said that half of the ginning factories have been closed due to high markup rates, inflation, an increase in the cost of production and unfavourable business conditions as compared to the previous cotton season and the cotton trade likely to be severely affected. They demanded of the high-ups to conduct Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting and start the procurement of cotton bales through TCP.

APP/sak