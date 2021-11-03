PCGA to launch "Apni Kapas" app to limit brokers' role in white gold business

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) in collaboration with IKEA will launch an application named 'Apni Kapas' to restrict middleman role in white gold business.

It was decided in a meeting between Chairman Sohail Mehmood Harl accompanied by Executive Member Malik Talat Sohail with IKEA Country Head Zwan Wajahat and WWF Director Asadullah Imran, Project Manager Masood Khan, Project Coordinator Milad Hussain and Mohammad Irfan at PCGA House here.

It was unanimously agreed between PCGA and IKEA to develop an app through which all cotton gunners and spinners will be able to see their demand and supply directly.

The app will be officially launched by PCGA.

In addition, the PCGA agreed to work with WWF to increase cotton production in Punjab, Sindh and especially Balochistan, and to cultivate 10,000 acres of organic cotton in the initial phase of the partnership. Organic cotton production is a major source of foreign exchange growth.