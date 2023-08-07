PCGA to provide assistance to TCP for cotton procurement

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) will provide all possible support to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) regarding the procurement of cotton

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) will provide all possible support to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) regarding the procurement of cotton.

PCGA Chairman Chaudhary Waheed Arshad expressed these views during a meeting held at PCGA House, Multan in which members of TCP, Agriculture department, Punjab and Central Executive Committee of PCGA participated. General Manager, the regional office of TCP Lahore, Israr Ahmed Sodhar told the participants that TCP has to buy one million bales of cotton as per the decision of the government of Pakistan.

He said that they came to pay visits to various ginning factories to assess possible difficulties during procurement of cotton under the directions of chairman TCP.

He said that they will also need the support of PCGA in this regard.

PCGA chairman assured full cooperation in this regard.

Ex-PCGA chairman Sohail Mahmood Harral emphasized on the timely purchase of cotton by TCP and said that the purchase from mid-September to mid-October will give the desired results and the purchase after mid-October would be be useless.

PCGA chairman also apprised the TCP representatives about other issues related to procurement.

General Manager, TCP thanked the Chairman and Executive Committee members.

Rana Waseem Hanif (Vice Chairman), Haji Muhammad Akram (Ex-Chairman), Sohail Mehmood Haral (Ex-Chairman) and Amanullah Qureshi were present in the meeting.