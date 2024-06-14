PCGA wants government to make cotton profitable for farmers, ginners

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad has urged the government to take steps to make cotton cultivation and ginning profitable for farmers and ginning sector.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the PCGA chief said that the government should encourage and further strengthen the agro-based economy by extending benefits to farmers adding that a "Grow Cotton and Save Economy" campaign should be launched to bring financial stability to the country.

He said, cotton was an important cash crop and farmers should be encouraged to grow the white gold.

He demanded that the ginning sector should be provided electricity at concessional tariffs like the textile sector. He further demanded the imposition of duty on the import of lint to protect farmers' interests.

He said that the government should review its decision of tax on the cotton cake, adding that ginners were already paying eleven kinds of different taxes. PCGA vice chairman Rana Waseem Hanif, and former chairmen Haji Muhammad Akram, Amanullah Qureshi, Sohail Mahmood Haral, Mazhar Shaoib Nutkani and Khawaja Muhammad Arshad were also present.