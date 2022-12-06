UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Arranges Condolence Reference For S.M Muneer

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PCJCCI arranges condolence reference for S.M Muneer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) here on Tuesday arranged condolence reference for S.M Muneer, a renowned businessman.

On this occasion, PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki expressed his satisfaction at the display of unprecedented unity on the somber occasion of a high-profile and very well-attended condolence reference to remember one of the most revered business leaders, late S. M Muneer, paternal uncle of S.M Naveed, Chairman of SEZs (Special Economic Zones) Punjab.

Ghurki added that S.M. Muneer never took any political competition personally and always negotiated with the government for the collective good of the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan.

He also highlighted the fact that S.M Muneer was one of the most persistent voices in policy advocacy circles in Pakistan and successive governments gave due weightage to his inputs and practical suggestions.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI recalled that he always led from the front and never compromised on policy matters, and he was admired in policy circles as they knew that he was fighting for the economy of the country – and, not for any personal gains.

He also expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of a father figure for the entire business community and how he trained the younger generations for future leadership roles.

S.M Naveed, Chairman SEZs added that S.M Muneer launched many young, energetic and vibrant faces in the trade politics. He also said that every single government official, politician, social figure or business personality had showered their love and prayers on the late leader.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that he received the 'Sitara-e-Isaar' and the 'Sitara-e-Imtiaz' in 2006 and 2007 respectively by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his outstanding public service for the cause of humanity. Muneer's contributions and achievements go beyond the economic sphere into the education sector as well. He was awarded an Honorary PhD degree (doctorate of philosophy) in January 2009 by the Governor of Sindh.

More Stories From Business

