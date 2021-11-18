UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI, BIPP To Facilitate Chinese Investors In Agri Sector

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

PCJCCI, BIPP to facilitate Chinese Investors in agri sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) arranged collaborative meet with Burki Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) to provide assistance in solving the problems and issues of Chinese companies pertaining to agriculture sector under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The PCJCCI President Mr. Wang Zihai, during his online address to participants of the collaborative meeting, hailed the initiative of his chamber for promoting research on agriculture sector.

The meeting was attended by PCJCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Ehsan Chaudhry, Vice President BIPP Vice Chairman Shahid Najam, Director (Operations) Dr. Ejaz Sandhu, PCJCCI Vice President Sarfraz Butt and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif, Mr. Wang Zihai said that production of crops and dairy products in China is far more than that of Pakistan due to advanced research and technology. "Agriculture is backbone of Pakistan's economy, and cooperation with China could turn a new page in agricultural modernization and will be a destiny changer for the people of Pakistan".

He added that many Chinese companies came forward in the agriculture sector but they are facing various problems related to Alternate Dispute Resolution ADR.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said, "We have launched an online platform to collect and display information regarding commercial courts for agricultural and industrial cooperation between the two countries, aiming to enhance bilateral cooperation under CPEC in the two sectors".

He mentioned that in recent years, a number of states and municipalities established new commercial courts which are perceived by some to be the building blocks of economic development and global commerce. "We are keen to develop such commercial courts in Pakistan which include those which are designed primarily for domestic disputes and others are geared toward international disputes".

Shahid Najam, Vice Chairman BIPP also addressed the meeting.

