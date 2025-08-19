PCJCCI Calls For Long-term Climate Action Inspired By China’s Model
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) here Tuesday convened a high-level think tank session to address the worsening climate crisis in Pakistan and emphasized for long-term environmental planning.
The session focused on the lessons Pakistan can learn from China’s successful strategies in climate resilience and ecological restoration.
PCJCCI Acting President Zafar Iqbal highlighted China’s remarkable progress in combating climate change and environmental degradation. China has transformed degraded lands into green ecosystems and adopted advanced technologies to mitigate climate risks. Pakistan must follow this path. The Chinese model of greening deserts and grasslands offers us a clear roadmap to rehabilitate our vulnerable regions. He further added that cooperation between Pakistan and China should extend beyond trade and infrastructure, to include joint action against the existential threat posed by climate change. He also expressed concern over the ongoing flood situation in various parts of Pakistan caused by erratic monsoon patterns and glacial melt. The Chamber called for enhanced early warning systems, improved infrastructure, and international collaboration to build climate resilience.
Senior Vice President Brig. (R) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh emphasized the unique vulnerability of Pakistan. "Our country holds over 5,000 glaciers and 100 freshwater lakes forming the world’s largest natural freshwater reserve.
But these vital resources are now at risk due to rising temperatures and glacial melt. Referring to recent glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), including the devastating cloudburst in Gilgit and Swat. We can no longer afford short-term policies. The environment demands a vision spanning at least 30 to 50 years. Only a proactive, rather than reactive, approach can safeguard our communities."
He stressed the importance of valuing natural assets and adopting foresight-driven strategies to avoid human and economic loss.
Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, addressed the long-term degradation of Pakistan’s forests, stating that over the past 60 to 70 years, Pakistan's forest cover has shrunk drastically. While initiatives like the 10 billion Tree Tsunami are commendable, their success hinges on consistent policy and strategic guidance which we can gain by learning from China’s reforestation experience. He added, "I would like to appreciate the efforts of the youth of Pakistan who planted around 6,500 trees all over Punjab which signifies the 65 percent young people of Pakistan.
The PCJCCI urged the government, policymakers, civil society, and international partners to treat climate action as a national emergency and move toward long-term, science-backed policies inspired by global success stories like China.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Business
-
PCJCCI calls for long-term climate action inspired by China’s model4 minutes ago
-
FDA implementing modern reforms: DG14 minutes ago
-
SMEs play important role in poverty alleviation: expert1 hour ago
-
Malik for taking optimum benefits from US markets2 hours ago
-
Record-breaking PSX rally reflects economic momentum, investors’ confidence: Khurram Schehzad2 hours ago
-
SAPM highlights auto manufacturing’s role in industrial revival, economic growth2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.1,100 to Rs 356,600 per tola2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 20259 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 20259 hours ago
-
NA body on commerce advocates district Chambers for business facilitation19 hours ago