PCJCCI Celebrates Anniversary Of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) organised an event for celebration of diplomatic relations of the two countries here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Thursday.
Addressing the ceremony, the joint chamber's President Nazir Hussain said that Pakistan and China had established these relations on 21 May 1951; this bond had been developed on the strength of its successive achievements, and had become formidable with each passing day and year. He added, "I believe that bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries is characterized by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other."
PCJCCI Senior Vice President Brig. (Retd.) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh stated that the combination of Chinese technological advancements and Pakistan’s natural and human resources can bring revolutionary changes in the region. It is quite clear that (CPEC) is the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivity between Pakistan and China.
Sharing his views, PCJCCI Vice President Zafar Iqbal said, Pak-China friendship started almost 70 years ago and it has been further strengthened with every passing decade. The rising of China as an International Economic Power is proving beneficial for Pakistan with every passing day. Along with the governments of both the countries, the business leaderships of private sectors are also playing an important role in strengthening economic relations.
Salahuddin Hanif, the joint chamber's Secretary General, said that PCJCCI facilitated this development regime by overcoming the communication barriers by imparting Chinese language to every discipline of society in order to prepare professionals from all walks of life having proficiency in Chinese language. He remarked, the CPEC is not only the road to economic prosperity of Pakistan but also the future of whole world.
Recent Stories
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
More Stories From Business
-
PCJCCI celebrates anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.1,900 to Rs.347,500 per tola22 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to strengthening olive value Chain: Rana Tanveer32 minutes ago
-
Business confidence turns positive: OICCI survey shows 16-point surge in sentiment2 hours ago
-
Kissan Ittehad Chief praises armed forces for victory against Indian aggression3 hours ago
-
WCCIS and TDAP host successful investment readiness program3 hours ago
-
JS Investments, Gohar Developers to launch "JS Hotel REIT" in Hyderabad3 hours ago
-
SAPM chairs meeting to discuss tariff issues in auto parts industry3 hours ago
-
Innovation, industrial productivity key to sustainable economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 20258 hours ago