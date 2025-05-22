Open Menu

PCJCCI Celebrates Anniversary Of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM

PCJCCI celebrates anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) organised an event for celebration of diplomatic relations of the two countries here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the joint chamber's President Nazir Hussain said that Pakistan and China had established these relations on 21 May 1951; this bond had been developed on the strength of its successive achievements, and had become formidable with each passing day and year. He added, "I believe that bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries is characterized by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other."

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Brig. (Retd.) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh stated that the combination of Chinese technological advancements and Pakistan’s natural and human resources can bring revolutionary changes in the region. It is quite clear that (CPEC) is the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivity between Pakistan and China.

Sharing his views, PCJCCI Vice President Zafar Iqbal said, Pak-China friendship started almost 70 years ago and it has been further strengthened with every passing decade. The rising of China as an International Economic Power is proving beneficial for Pakistan with every passing day. Along with the governments of both the countries, the business leaderships of private sectors are also playing an important role in strengthening economic relations.

Salahuddin Hanif, the joint chamber's Secretary General, said that PCJCCI facilitated this development regime by overcoming the communication barriers by imparting Chinese language to every discipline of society in order to prepare professionals from all walks of life having proficiency in Chinese language. He remarked, the CPEC is not only the road to economic prosperity of Pakistan but also the future of whole world.

