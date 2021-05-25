PCJCCI celebrates Pak-China friendship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Tuesday arranged a celebration meeting for paying tributes to the people and government of China to acknowledge their cooperation in all walks of life extended to Pakistan since 1951 to date.

The meeting was attended by PCJCCI President S.M Naveed, Senior Vice President Daud Ahmad, Vice President Khalid Rafique Chaudhry, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and a number of Executive Committee members.

On this occasion, PCJCCI President S.M Naveed said that Tuesday of May is the foundation day of Pak-China diplomatic relations that needs to be celebrated throughout the month of May every year. He added that the month of May every year is the month when Pakistan established formal diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China. "As iron, we have always stood by each other in the most trying times and our relationship has become an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership in the region," he said and added that the relationship between China and Pakistan is getting stronger day by day which would definitely prove to be fruitful for future endeavors in all fields of socio-economic development as well as the defense of common borders of the two countries.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed shared his views by saying that the two countries always supported each other on issues of their core interests. Pakistan adhered to the one-China principle and supported China on issues such as Xinjiang, Hong Kong, South China Sea, Taiwan and Tibet, whereas, China has always stood by Pakistan in supporting our key strategic, economic, and developmental priorities.

PCJCCI Vice President Khalid Rafique Chaudhry said that China has played an important role in supporting Pakistan's just and principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir situation.

While, PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry is supporting the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has become a pivot for regional connectivity and global growth. As the flagship project of BRI, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is set to become a high-quality demonstration project of the BRI and accelerate economic integration between China and Pakistan, he added.