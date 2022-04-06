UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI, Chinese Consul General Discuss Agriculture

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Senior Vice President Ehsan Chaudhry Wednesday met with Mr Peng Zhengwu, Consul General of China at HAC Agri premises in which they discussed various potentials for agriculture sector

Mr. Peng Zhengwu, Consul General of China in Pakistan shared his views by saying that Pakistan should initiate collaborations with China in learning agricultural techniques under CPEC (China, Pakistan Economic Corridor) to enhance yield of crops, modernization of irrigation system and value addition. Agriculture is the backbone of the Pakistani economy, and cooperation with China could turn a new page in agricultural modernization and will be a destiny changer for the people of Pakistan, he said.

Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that Agriculture based business is the fastest growing sector by unleashing umpteen opportunities and strengthening the supply chain in Pakistan's agricultural scenario.

HAC Agri is a non-listed public limited company which has expertise in Controlled Atmospheric (CA) storage for fruit and vegetables, the first of its kind in Pakistan. CA is used worldwide to enhance the storage life of high-end fruits, vegetables and other food items. "In this way we are exporting fruits and vegetables to various countries,"he said and added, "We should introduce such contemporary techniques in Pakistan and also to foster development and diversification of commercial exchanges and economic cooperation in agriculture sector."Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that PCJCCI aims to conduct different workshops and B2B (business to business) meetings with Chinese companies for learning innovative and better techniques of farming, adding that PCJCCI would make investments with the help of Chinese companies, in new seeds, farming technology and techniques, mechanization and the water infrastructure which will ensure high return and generate employment in rural areas reducing rural poverty.

