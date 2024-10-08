PCJCCI Condemns Attack On Chinese
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Tuesday strongly condemned
a terrorist attack on Chinese near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Sunday night.
The attack killed two Chinese nationals, and injured another. Around seven people were also
injured, and at least eight vehicles were damaged.
PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain, expressed deep condolences to the innocent victims
of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and families. He added that this
deplorable act of terrorism was an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring
friendship between Pakistan and China. He said, no one could destroy the most successful
initiative of the CPEC, which had undeniably brought numerous benefits to Pakistan's economy
and the project had resulted in the construction of highways, ports and energy infrastructure,
leading to improved transportation and energy efficiency.
The CPEC had strengthened bilateral ties between China and Pakistan, fostering a strategic
cooperative partnership, he added.
PCJCCI senior vice president Brig (Retd) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh said that Pakistan reaffirms
its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and
institutions in Pakistan, and would continue to work hand in hand with Chinese brothers to
defeat the forces of terror.
PCJCCI vice president Zafar Iqbal, said the government was fully mobilized to swiftly identify
the culprits responsible for this terrorism. "The protection of lives and property of Chinese
brothers in Pakistan is our top priority," he asserted.
PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif expressed confidence in the government for
effective investigations, swift identification of terrorists, and ensuring that they were brought
to justice promptly.
