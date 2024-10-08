PCJCCI condemns attack on Chinese

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Tuesday strongly condemned

a terrorist attack on Chinese near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Sunday night.

The attack killed two Chinese nationals, and injured another. Around seven people were also

injured, and at least eight vehicles were damaged.

PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain, expressed deep condolences to the innocent victims

of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and families. He added that this

deplorable act of terrorism was an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring

friendship between Pakistan and China. He said, no one could destroy the most successful

initiative of the CPEC, which had undeniably brought numerous benefits to Pakistan's economy

and the project had resulted in the construction of highways, ports and energy infrastructure,

leading to improved transportation and energy efficiency.

The CPEC had strengthened bilateral ties between China and Pakistan, fostering a strategic

cooperative partnership, he added.

PCJCCI senior vice president Brig (Retd) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh said that Pakistan reaffirms

its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and

institutions in Pakistan, and would continue to work hand in hand with Chinese brothers to

defeat the forces of terror.

PCJCCI vice president Zafar Iqbal, said the government was fully mobilized to swiftly identify

the culprits responsible for this terrorism. "The protection of lives and property of Chinese

brothers in Pakistan is our top priority," he asserted.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif expressed confidence in the government for

effective investigations, swift identification of terrorists, and ensuring that they were brought

to justice promptly.