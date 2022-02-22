UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Conducts Meeting With Shandong Chamber

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 08:44 PM

PCJCCI conducts meeting with Shandong Chamber

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Tuesday organized an online meeting with Shandong Chamber of Commerce for import and export of textiles, leading Chinese textile companies and investors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Tuesday organized an online meeting with Shandong Chamber of Commerce for import and export of textiles, leading Chinese textile companies and investors.

PCJCCI President Mr. Wang Zihai, Senior Vice President Ehsan Chaudhry, Vice President Sarfaraz Butt and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif participated in the meeting, according to joint chamber's spokesperson here.

PCJCCI President Mr. Wang Zihai stated, "Our aim is to highlight the Chinese investment and the comparative advantage of Pakistan in the textile sector." He said that Pakistan wishes to have win win cooperation with the Chinese investors and such meetings are aimed at giving the investors an opportunity to develop deeper understanding of the investment opportunities in the textile sector.

Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, said that legal framework should be further improved to make it easier for investors to start and run their operations. He said that the industrial cooperation segment of CPEC holds great potential and significant work is underway to make full use of it.

PCJCCI Vice President Sarfaraz Butt gave a detailed presentation on textile sector of Pakistan to Chinese entrepreneurs and investors wherein various aspects of comparative advantages of Pakistan were explained in detail. The presentation included comparative data of the region for transportation, labour, utilities and other costs for the investors. It also highlighted the favourable market access situation for the country's products in foreign markets.

The facilities and incentives available to investors in CPEC (China, Pakistan Economic Corridor) Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were also discussed in detail.

Chairman of the Chinese Chamber, greatly appreciated the online exchange and said that it is very informative for the participants. He said that investor's visits would be arranged as soon as the travel restrictions are phased out.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI told that various representatives of a number of large Chinese textile companies participated in the session and they also highlighted various aspects of textile industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Import China CPEC Chamber Market Commerce Textile Industry Labour

Recent Stories

4 arrested on cock fight gambling

4 arrested on cock fight gambling

39 seconds ago
 RPO pays surprise visit to Civil Lines Police Stat ..

RPO pays surprise visit to Civil Lines Police Station

40 seconds ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's Jazan Airport

43 seconds ago
 German Foreign Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Frozen ..

German Foreign Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Frozen Amid Russian Recognition of DP ..

45 seconds ago
 Chairman BOI asks for joint investment cooperation ..

Chairman BOI asks for joint investment cooperation between Pakistan, Ethiopia

3 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai visitors set to hit 15m mark over ..

Expo 2020 Dubai visitors set to hit 15m mark over the weekend

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>