UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCJCCI Conference For Promoting Regional Connectivity

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

PCJCCI conference for promoting regional connectivity

The speakers at a conference organized by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) conference Monday recommended to promote regional connectivity for sustained economic growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ):The speakers at a conference organized by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) conference Monday recommended to promote regional connectivity for sustained economic growth.

They observed that in the backdrop of changing global economic paradigms, the need for enhancing regional connectivity especially with neighboring countries had emerged as the most promising option for sustained economic growth.

The conference held in Governor House was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as Chief Guest. S.M Naveed, President PCJCCI delivered address of welcome on this occasion. Ms. Sunny Yang, Chairperson All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises' Association, Mr. Wang Jieqing, CEO Shandong Hi- Speed Pakistan Development Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Mr. Luo Aiqiang (Elton), President Chinese Businessmen Association (Punjab), Mr. Cai Xian (Sunny), CEO Sanmeng Tech (Pvt) Ltd, Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Khalid Rafique Chaudhry, Vice President PCJCCI and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI were prominent among the speakers who addressed the conference.

The Governor said that China had emerged as second largest economy of the world and international experts were envisaging a far bigger role for China on the economic horizon of the world.

He emphasized upon the need of regional connectivity with the friendly neighboring countries, top of which was the China, who had involved Pakistan in all of her mega projects going to connect the region by road and by sea. He said, "I am open for all my Chinese brethren and fully welcome their proposals for the betterment of economic and business relations." He also appreciated the efforts of PCJCCI by saying that the hard work of PCJCCI would yield positive results in enhancing the quantum of bilateral business and investment between Pakistan and China.

Earlier, President PCJCCI S.M Naveed said, "Over the last decade we have seen Chinese investment in Pakistan grow as large Chinese state owned companies and private sector enterprises have invested in Pakistan in areas such as oil exploration & development, power generation, textiles etc. There is great potential to be tapped in China-Pakistan economic cooperation, particularly in view of the concept of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor." The Chinese government continued to encourage Chinese companies to invest and do business in Pakistan, he said and added that PCJCCI was playing an important role mainly in the accomplishment of CPEC coupled with facilitating joint ventures in private sector, arranging delegations to and from China, conducting exhibitions both physically and digitally.

Mr. Wang Jieqing, CEO Shandong Hi- Speed Pakistan Development Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Ms. Sunny Yang, Chairperson All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises' Association and Mr. Luo Aiqiang (Elton), President Chinese Businessmen Association (Punjab) expressed a common viewpoint about the conference by saying that this initiative would definitely help them in easing out procedure of repatriation of profit to China, discouraging smuggling, establishing Alternate Dispute Resolution/Mediation cell, lack of infrastructural support facilities in SEZs (Special Economic Zones), developing central data bank of all Chinese enterprises at PCJCCI.

They expressed deep gratitude to PCJCCI for providing such a prestigious and vast platform to address the issues being faced by Chinese businessmen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Governor Business Punjab China Company Oil Road Bank CPEC Xian Chamber Commerce Textile All From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls President of Zimbabwe to e ..

31 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits Allama Iqbal Indust ..

42 minutes ago

All preparation completed for by-election in PB-20 ..

43 minutes ago

Plantation imperative to face environmental challe ..

43 minutes ago

NATCO will be made profitable company: CM GB

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.