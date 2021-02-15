PCJCCI conference for promoting regional connectivity

The speakers at a conference organized by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) conference Monday recommended to promote regional connectivity for sustained economic growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ):The speakers at a conference organized by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) conference Monday recommended to promote regional connectivity for sustained economic growth.

They observed that in the backdrop of changing global economic paradigms, the need for enhancing regional connectivity especially with neighboring countries had emerged as the most promising option for sustained economic growth.

The conference held in Governor House was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as Chief Guest. S.M Naveed, President PCJCCI delivered address of welcome on this occasion. Ms. Sunny Yang, Chairperson All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises' Association, Mr. Wang Jieqing, CEO Shandong Hi- Speed Pakistan Development Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Mr. Luo Aiqiang (Elton), President Chinese Businessmen Association (Punjab), Mr. Cai Xian (Sunny), CEO Sanmeng Tech (Pvt) Ltd, Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, Khalid Rafique Chaudhry, Vice President PCJCCI and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI were prominent among the speakers who addressed the conference.

The Governor said that China had emerged as second largest economy of the world and international experts were envisaging a far bigger role for China on the economic horizon of the world.

He emphasized upon the need of regional connectivity with the friendly neighboring countries, top of which was the China, who had involved Pakistan in all of her mega projects going to connect the region by road and by sea. He said, "I am open for all my Chinese brethren and fully welcome their proposals for the betterment of economic and business relations." He also appreciated the efforts of PCJCCI by saying that the hard work of PCJCCI would yield positive results in enhancing the quantum of bilateral business and investment between Pakistan and China.

Earlier, President PCJCCI S.M Naveed said, "Over the last decade we have seen Chinese investment in Pakistan grow as large Chinese state owned companies and private sector enterprises have invested in Pakistan in areas such as oil exploration & development, power generation, textiles etc. There is great potential to be tapped in China-Pakistan economic cooperation, particularly in view of the concept of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor." The Chinese government continued to encourage Chinese companies to invest and do business in Pakistan, he said and added that PCJCCI was playing an important role mainly in the accomplishment of CPEC coupled with facilitating joint ventures in private sector, arranging delegations to and from China, conducting exhibitions both physically and digitally.

Mr. Wang Jieqing, CEO Shandong Hi- Speed Pakistan Development Company (Pvt.) Ltd, Ms. Sunny Yang, Chairperson All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises' Association and Mr. Luo Aiqiang (Elton), President Chinese Businessmen Association (Punjab) expressed a common viewpoint about the conference by saying that this initiative would definitely help them in easing out procedure of repatriation of profit to China, discouraging smuggling, establishing Alternate Dispute Resolution/Mediation cell, lack of infrastructural support facilities in SEZs (Special Economic Zones), developing central data bank of all Chinese enterprises at PCJCCI.

They expressed deep gratitude to PCJCCI for providing such a prestigious and vast platform to address the issues being faced by Chinese businessmen.