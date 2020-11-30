UrduPoint.com
PCJCCI Discusses Pak-China Trade, CPEC With FO Official

Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

PCJCCI discusses Pak-China trade, CPEC with FO official

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed Monday called on Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Director General China Desk at the Foreign Office, and discussed with him Pak-China trade ties, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) matters related to agriculture, science and technology cooperation.

According to a press release issued here, SM Naveed lauded the foreign ministry efforts in further deepening and strengthening Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. He said that the PCJCCI would continue working for economic integration of two brotherly nations through increased regional connectivity and win-win cooperation.

He said that the PCJCCI was determined to serve as a model chamber and vibrant platform for promoting mutual investment and friendship between Pakistan and China.

The DG China Desk said that CPEC had entered the second phase with particular focus on industrialisation, science and technology cooperation and socio-economic development.

He hoped that the second phase of CPEC would play a key role in promoting business-to-business ties between the two countries and also promote foreign direct investment in Pakistan. He emphasised that CPEC, a flagship project of BRI (Belt and Road Initiative), would open up enormous opportunities for Pakistan and China, enabling both countries to promote growth and development in the region.

Mudassir Tipu said that post-COVID-19, CPEC and BRI would become a hub of trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

Highlighting the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, the DG said that it was an opportune time to enhance Pakistan's exports to China. Two new joint working groups on agriculture and science and technology had been established earlier this year. He said that business-to-business engagement would complement government's policies on agriculture reforms, paving the way for second green revolution in Pakistan.

