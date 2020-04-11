PCJCCI distributes protective masks among journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) distributed protective masks against coronavirus here at Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) distributed protective masks against coronavirus here at Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Saturday.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif gave away anti-corona masks to members of Lahore Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the way China managed to control this dreadful virus was a model for the entire world community, adding that China was a time-tested friend of Pakistan that was why it was taking effective and practical measures to help Pakistanis get rid of this pandemic by sending PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment for doctors and paramedical staff), masks and other medical aid to Pakistan.

Salahuddin Hanif said that this scenario had led to tendency of halal foods in China thus creating a big opportunity for Pakistani business community to carve out its share to the maximum.

While, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari thanked Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry for providing protective masks to the journalists community of Lahore, citing, this practical step by China for Pakistanis and journalists was commendable. All segment of Pakistani society proud of their friendship with China, he asserted.

He also thanked the council member Javed Hashmi for arranging masks by PCJCCI for journalists.

On this occasion, member governing body Imran Sheikh, PUJ President Qamar Zaman Bhatti, General Secretary Khawaja Aftab Hassan, Treasurer Badar Zahoor Chishti, Lahore Photo Journalists Association General Secretary Pervez Altaf and others were also present.