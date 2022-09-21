PCJCCI donates 225,000 RMB for flood affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Mr Wang Zihai here on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the flood affectees of Pakistan and donated total 225,000 RMB (Renminbi-RMB is the official name of China's Currency) to the Pakistan-China Embassy.

Many Chinese companies participated in this flood relief drive which includes; China Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Area Committee, Qingdao LULU agriculture equipments, China state construction No 6 Bureau, SCO Everest International Exhibition co. and Qingdao Xiangangtong Mineral.

The PCJCCI President said that almost half of the Pakistan was drowned right now due to heavy flooding and people were suffering badly. He vowed, "We stand with our Pakistani brethren in this hour of crisis."Mr. Fang Yulong, CEO, East Sea Holding (Qingdao) Co. Limited expressed his views by saying that China and Pakistan had deep rooted bond of friendship.

Such catastrophic flood was also traumatizing for them and they would try their level best to help Pakistan in providing every type of aid. He mentioned, "We have also donated around 1000 blankets and other items."On this occasion, the joint chamber's Senior Vice President Ehsan Chaudhry said that every province of Pakistan was affected by the flood at this moment. People were suffering miserably because various diseases were spreading rapidly due to the filthy water. "I am extremely thankful to our Chinese counterparts for helping us in this crisis." He said that he also requested the people of Pakistan to come forward and help their fellow human beings to fight against this catastrophe. He said, "I salute the untiring efforts of Pak Army and government of Pakistan for their excellent flood relief operations and activities."