UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Donates 225,000 RMB For Flood Affectees

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 08:00 PM

PCJCCI donates 225,000 RMB for flood affectees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Mr Wang Zihai here on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the flood affectees of Pakistan and donated total 225,000 RMB (Renminbi-RMB is the official name of China's Currency) to the Pakistan-China Embassy.

Many Chinese companies participated in this flood relief drive which includes; China Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Area Committee, Qingdao LULU agriculture equipments, China state construction No 6 Bureau, SCO Everest International Exhibition co. and Qingdao Xiangangtong Mineral.

The PCJCCI President said that almost half of the Pakistan was drowned right now due to heavy flooding and people were suffering badly. He vowed, "We stand with our Pakistani brethren in this hour of crisis."Mr. Fang Yulong, CEO, East Sea Holding (Qingdao) Co. Limited expressed his views by saying that China and Pakistan had deep rooted bond of friendship.

Such catastrophic flood was also traumatizing for them and they would try their level best to help Pakistan in providing every type of aid. He mentioned, "We have also donated around 1000 blankets and other items."On this occasion, the joint chamber's Senior Vice President Ehsan Chaudhry said that every province of Pakistan was affected by the flood at this moment. People were suffering miserably because various diseases were spreading rapidly due to the filthy water. "I am extremely thankful to our Chinese counterparts for helping us in this crisis." He said that he also requested the people of Pakistan to come forward and help their fellow human beings to fight against this catastrophe. He said, "I salute the untiring efforts of Pak Army and government of Pakistan for their excellent flood relief operations and activities."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Flood Water China Agriculture Qingdao Chamber Turkish Lira Shanghai Cooperation Organization Commerce Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

3 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

3 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.