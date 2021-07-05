UrduPoint.com
PCJCCI Endorses PM Imran Khan's Statement To Stand With China

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

PCJCCI endorses PM Imran Khan's statement to stand with China

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed on Monday endorsed the statement of Premier Imran Khan for standing by China through thick and thin in the changing world economic order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed on Monday endorsed the statement of Premier Imran Khan for standing by China through thick and thin in the changing world economic order.

a PCJCCI spokesperson told the media here that SM Naveed expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the joint chamber's executive committee (EC) members at PCJCCI office.

He said that China had proved to be the sincere friend of Pakistan both politically and economically throughout the history of our diplomatic relations.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmad, Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and a number of the EC members were also present.

