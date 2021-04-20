PCJCCI for digital communication to improve Pak-China trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Given the prevailing global situation that arose in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's essential to develop digital communication channels for continuing sustainable trade between China and Pakistan.

Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed said in a meeting held here Monday at PCJCCI premises with e-commerce experts.

He said, PCJCCI had initiated One-on-One consultancy sessions to create awareness of practical implications of e-commerce using social media and digital platforms without outsourcing.

In Pakistan there is a dire need to promote online business and teach various methods which can further help in increasing sales, to reduce support costs, to build trust with buyers, to increase average order value, and to increase Google ranking, he said and assured to develop a network of e-commerce expert for assistance of SMEs in Pakistan to be self-reliant in the digital communication.

Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said, "PCJCCI is conducting various online sessions with the experts on regular basis to digitally link our member companies with Chinese enterprises of electronics, auto-spare parts, machinery, metal, industrial parts, and hardware primarily to strengthen our industry.

"Khalid Raffique, Vice President PCJCCI, expressing his views on this occasion said, in Pakistan digital market did not have many professionals and this field was still relatively new. "Our prime focus is to reach out for the contemporary speakers and experts to aware people with the innovative techniques of marketing and business through E-enablement," he added.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said PCJCCI had laid down a plan to conduct conferences and seminars of this nature in collaboration with Chinese Commerce Departments to provide a diverse combination of topics regarding E-enablement which includes; Live chat, Website Audit, Social Media Commenting, Word Press tools, Elemental Plugins, AW stats, Navigation Bar. These all are the great opportunities to improve customer support and provide a memorable customer experience on website.