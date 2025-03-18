PCJCCI For Improved SOPs To Facilitate Chinese Nationals
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Tuesday called for improved SOPs to ensure safety of Chinese professional working in Pakistan.
PCJCCI Vice President Zafar Iqbal stated this in a meeting with Noorul Amin Mengal, Punjab Home Secretary, regarding the security and well-being of Chinese nationals residing and working in Pakistan. He added that Punjab government should make some amendments to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure safer movement and improved facilities for Chinese professionals in the country’s industrial zones.
According to joint Chamber's spokesperson here, the PCJCCI formally approached Noor ul Amin Mengal, Home Secretary, Ms. Uzma Saleem, Additional Secretary Home Department, with concerns regarding the daily movement of Chinese nationals.
Elton, a Chinese businessman in Pakistan, discussed the matter, and emphasized the need for dedicated markets, salons, and other essential facilities within industrial zones, allowing Chinese residents to access basic necessities without security concerns. Recognizing the importance of a secure and conducive environment for Chinese professionals and investors, the Punjab government has taken proactive steps to address these concerns.
The amended SOPs aim to enhance security measures in areas frequented by Chinese nationals. They are keen to establish dedicated commercial zones within industrial hubs to minimize security risks and to ensure seamless coordination between law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities for improved vigilance.
On this occasion, Noorul Amin Mengal reaffirmed that Punjab government is commitment to the safety and comfort of Chinese nationals, stating that China is Pakistan’s longstanding strategic partner, and 'it is our utmost priority to provide a secure and hospitable environment for our Chinese friends.' These amendments will not only strengthen security but also foster a more business-friendly ecosystem in our industrial zones.
PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif welcomed this initiative, and hoped that these measures will encourage further Chinese investment and reinforce the trust between the two nations. The Government of Punjab remains dedicated to ensuring a robust security framework for foreign investors and professionals, underscoring its commitment to Pakistan’s economic growth and international partnerships.
