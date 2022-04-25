UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI For Initiating Low-cost Energy Projects In Collaboration With China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Monday urged to initiate low-cost energy generation projects in collaboration with China to reduce cost of doing business in the country.

It was stated by Mr.Wang Zihai President PCJCCI, during an online think tank session held here at PCJCCI premises. Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General, and a number of the executive committee members of PCJCCI were present on this occasion.

Mr. Wang Zihai, referring to his recent meeting with representatives of Tianying Company Shanghai, said that low-priced energy was produced in China through incineration of waste materials. The company representatives had given a detailed presentation on how the Chinese waste-to-energy incineration model could prove to be a solution for energy crisis and environment pollution in Pakistan.

He said that Chinese company 'Tianying' was willing to invest in Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) incineration for power generation. The company was looking for suitable project agents to start the investment in Pakistan.

Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said, "We should adopt waste-to-energy incineration model in Pakistan in partnership with Chinese expert companies." He said energy crisis was one of the main problems of Pakistan and there was a dire need to take measures to cope with this misery.

"In renewable energy resources, biogas can be used to fulfill the deficit, the shortfall of fuel and electricity in Pakistan is an indication for us to decrease our dependence on conventional fuel resources and find the new sustainable resources such as renewable energy means," he added. Pakistan had a huge potential for renewable energy resources such as wind, solar and biomass, which would also save foreign reserves to be consumed on the high-cost energy, he said and observed, "Through these resources, we will be able not only to meet energy demand in low cost, but also minimize environmental contamination."Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that in China waste-to-energy incineration was playing a vital role in waste management and energy production. He informed that in Pakistan about, 3000 MW electricity can be generated using agricultural residue and municipal solid waste. He added that Pakistan generated about 15 million tons of crops residue annually, which could be used as feedstock to generate 120- MW electricity. Another important waste that could be converted into energy was municipal non-hazardous solid waste that was about some 60,000 tons on a daily basis in urban areas only and was increasing at the rate of 2.5 percent annually, he added.

