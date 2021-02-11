UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCJCCI For Removing Regulatory Hurdles In Medical Equipment Imports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

PCJCCI for removing regulatory hurdles in medical equipment imports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Vice President Khalid Raffique Choudhry on Thursday urged the government to remove the regulatory hurdles being faced by importers of refurbished medical equipment.

He told the media here after being briefed by Pakistan Medical Equipment Importers & Dealers Association (PMEIDA) with regard to recent problems emerged under the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan's new condition of licensing for import of the used hospital machinery. PMEIDA delegation included Qaiser Anwer, CEO Al Rafay Traders, Masroor Ahmed Khan, CEO Bio Vision, Naveed, CEO, Aerow Tech and Ahad Khan, KSA International. Whereas, Khalid Raffique was accompanied by Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General of PCJCCI.

The delegation complained that Pakistan Customs Department had initiated a new practice of asking the importers to produce DRAP Establishment License which was never asked retrospectively, due to which the importers were facing significant detention charges and demurrages; despite the fact they were the largest source of providing hospital machinery to the private sector hospitals in the country. The aforesaid could be substantiated by the fact that the NDMA had also bought refurbished equipment to address the latest pandemic scenario.

The VP added that the executive members of PMEIDA discussed various matters to bring evolution regarding trade in their respective sector by saying that currently all refurb equipment being imported fall in the ambit of import policy of Pakistan whereas the imported radiology equipment was also being registered in Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority which means that such import was already under a certain legal frame work.

He mentioned that DRAP had not defined any clear procedure, reflecting as to how to register the same product imported by different parties because all equipment/devices were purchased either from auction houses, general dealers or directly from hospitals in large countries like USA, UK and Japan etc, they said, adding that as a matter of practice, DRAP currently was only registering local manufacturers and foreign manufacturer's products which falls in class A, B, C & D with their sole agents in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI had appealed the government to formulate new rules for import of used medical equipment in consultation with the stakeholders and no restriction of licensing should be imposed at present, as the country was passing through a medical emergency era.

He apprehended that hospitals in the country may face shortage of medical equipment, because such equipment were not being manufactured locally. He also proposed to allow the import of some banned items like baby incubators and baby warmers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Shortage Import Nuclear Same United Kingdom Japan Chamber May Commerce Media All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Miral to open ‘Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’ on ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

1 hour ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

1 hour ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

1 hour ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.