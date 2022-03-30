PCJCCI holds awareness session on acquiring easy finance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), in collaboration with Pakistan Stock Exchange, and Abbasi & Company Private Limited, conducted an awareness session on "How to acquire easy finance at enviable price", here on Wednesday

The guest speakers were Sarmad Hussain, Assistant GM Operations Regional Head, pakistan stock exchange Lahore and Farhan Yaqoob, Head of Business Development, Abbasi & Company Pvt. Limited.

Sarmad Hussain said that the basic aim of conducting such sessions is to address the issue that why people lose their money in capital market. The major reason for such loss is that mostly people are not well aware of the legitimate process of listing companies on Pakistan Stock Exchange. He added that every company needs money whether it's a small enterprise or a huge tycoon and banks are too expensive in this regard.

While elaborating the procedure, he shared that there are numerous benefits of listing your company in Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange because it facilitates both the company holders and stockholders.

Farhan Yaqoob, head of Business Development, Abbasi & Company Pvt Limited, said: "Being the member of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange, we offer online trading of commodities like gold, crude oil, silver etc.

Trade in commodities and currencies by using user-friendly world-renowned Meta Trader 5 (MT5) software. We also provide an opportunity for Non- Resident Pakistanis to buy and sell shares online in Pakistan Stock Exchange through Roshan Digital Account." He also shared that his company has planned a special package to facilitate the members of PCJCCI by providing advisory services to them related to that listing of their companies in GEM board, roadshows, and Initial Public Offering (IPO) conduct regarding their investment.

Ehsan Chaudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, shared his views by saying that joint chamber's focus is to strengthen the economy of our country. Typically, stock market and economic performance are aligned. Thus, when the stock market is performing well, it is usually a function of a growing economy.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said, " We conduct such sessions free of cost to share contemporary techniques and knowledge with young entrepreneurs and business community to further enhance bilateral trade and economy."