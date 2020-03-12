UrduPoint.com
PCJCCI, HRC Organize Seminar On "Coronavirus Magnifies Halal Food Potential In China"

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) and Halal Research Council (HRC) organized a seminar on "Coronavirus magnifies Halal Food Potential in China", on Thursday.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Irfan Nawaz Memon was the chief guest of the seminar while YUMZ Group CEO Pakistan's first female food technologist Nighat Jawwad and Qarshi Research International business Development Manager Awais Ali also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion PFA Director General Irfan Nawaz Memon, said that through an integrated approach Punjab Food Authority ensured food safety from "Farm to Fork". He mentioned that PFA has taken special preventive measures to ensure clean and hygienic Halal Food especially in the wake of spread of recent pandemic.

Nighat Jawwad highlighted the emerging situation after coronavirus and how this challenging crisis had offered new opportunities for Pakistan. On account of the aforementioned factors, the global Halal Food market size was anticipated to expand at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of nearly 11% during 2020-2024.

She further added that, private sector could capture the floating opportunities with the government support in removing the existing barriers.

Zarak Khan, President PCJCCI said that China was considered the world's manufacturing hub and was seeking to expand its participation in the growing Halal Food sector, adding that the Chinese government had sought to improve trade with Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries through its "One Belt One Road" initiative.

Awais Ali shared his views by saying, Pakistan having the most significant geography on the globe, had enormous potential for Halal Trade.

Moazzam Ghurki, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, reiterated that, Pakistan was the fifth largest dairy producer and supplier of cattle, adding that it had huge potential in livestock, dairy and poultry sectors and could export Halal products by adopting new measures.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI said that a huge quantity of Halal Food, Halal meat, Halal cosmetics, and Halal bones can be exported from Pakistan.

