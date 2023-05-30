UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Inked MoU With Dongying Sino-German To Boost Trade Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 07:03 PM

PCJCCI inked MoU with Dongying Sino-German to boost trade relations

The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) signed MoU with Dongying Sino-German (European Exchange and Cooperation Association) for the promotion of trade and investment here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) signed MoU with Dongying Sino-German (European Exchange and Cooperation Association) for the promotion of trade and investment here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Tuesday.

The PCJCCI also organized business-to-business (B2B) meeting with 10 high profile members and multi-sector Chinese trade delegation with Pakistani investors, and entrepreneurs.

The delegation was headed by Mr Wang Zihai, Honorary Investment Counselor in China, Board of Investment and Chen Guangfeng, President Dongying Sino-German (European Exchange and Cooperation Association).

The meeting was also attended by top notch Pakistani businessmen, including Syed Ameer Abbas, Fast Cables Limited, Atif Hameed, TUV Austria BIC Pvt. Limited, Hassan Ahmed, Hassan Brother Company, Zaki Aijaz, Roshan Packages and others.

PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid said that the delegation came with a purpose to hold interactive B2B meeting with potential partners in Pakistan.

The area of interest was mainly manufacturer of steel, aluminum, plastic doors and windows production, oil drilling accessories, maintenance of environmental protection equipment, PVC insulated control cable and power cable, cross-linked polyethylene insulated electric cable, Power cable, photovoltaic cable, petrochemicals, rubber, petroleum equipment etc.

He added that the Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry was highly grateful to the Chinese officials for being supportive and concerned about the business development of both countries.

The head of the delegation, Wang Zihai, invited the PCJCCI members to Shandong province and extended his precious regards and offer to fully cooperate with the Pakistani officials.

He also added that just as Pakistan is happy to see China's growing stature on the world stage, China, in turn sees a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan as a source of strength." He assured that Chinese industry would keep on extending strong support to spur economic and industrial growth of Pakistan.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, and he expressed an utmost aspiration to make these business engagements purposive and productive for the businessmen of both countries. He also said that China has been an incredible support of Pakistan at all times and its constant assistance will do wonders for the emerging economic status of Pakistan and these B2B meetings will certainly have a positive impact on the business community.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI thanked the Chinese delegation and said that it was quite encouraging that apart from public sector, private sectors of both the countries were also entering into joint ventures. The Chinese entrepreneurs highly appreciated the arrangements being done by the PCJCCI and they were also satisfied with the positive response of the companies during the meeting. It was observed that counseling with Chinese business community is mandatory to increase the quantum of trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Business China Company Oil Austria Chamber Hassan Ahmed Commerce All From Industry Top Roshan Packages Limited

Recent Stories

NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand E ..

NATO Deceived Russia When Promised Not to Expand East - Putin

14 minutes ago
 Belarusian Energy Ministry Dismisses Reports on Re ..

Belarusian Energy Ministry Dismisses Reports on Release of Radionuclides at NPP

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy concludes visit t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy concludes visit to Asia to engage with startups ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, w ..

UAE positioned itself as global hub for tourism, with innovative forward-thinkin ..

52 minutes ago
 Latest Economic Integration Committee meeting disc ..

Latest Economic Integration Committee meeting discusses development, implementat ..

52 minutes ago
 BRI Agri Institute launched to rev up potato indus ..

BRI Agri Institute launched to rev up potato industry

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.