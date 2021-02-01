UrduPoint.com
PCJCCI Inks MoU With Chengdu Association

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:19 PM

PCJCCI inks MoU with Chengdu Association

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chengdu Association for Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation (CAFTEC) for the appeasing and overt mode of trade and development of both countries.

The meeting was attended by PCJCCI President S.M Naveed, Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed, Vice President Moazam Ghurki, Ali Reza Rizvi, Farooq Khan Sherwani, the executive committee members of PCJCCI, the joint chamber's spokesperson told media here on Monday.

On this occasion, PCJCCI President S.M Naveed said that CAFTEC was a non-profit organization engaged in the trade and economic promotion in order to provide a variety of services which included information consultation for enterprises, project matching, trade fairs, and other similar activities related to Chengdu. He added that PCJCCI always stressed upon the regional connectivity and win-win cooperation for economic integration of two brotherly nations to sustain economic growth and sustain prosperity Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed said, "Our aim is to introduce contemporary techniques and technological advancement of China in Pakistan.

Both countries share a strong bond of friendship which will definitely play a pivotal role in trade and development." He said that this collaboration would lead to fruitful endeavors which included joint exhibitions, workshops, B2B (business to business) meetings, trade fairs and online portal for effective Pak-China trade.

Mr. Chen Xiao, Secretary General of CAFTEC said that there were a number of visits between Pakistan and China; each visit concluded with several agreements and MoUs specifically focusing on economic cooperation and expansion of trade and investments. "CAFTEC aims to provide lucrative opportunities for trade and development in Pakistan through this project," he added.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said, "Our aim is to provide vibrant platform to Chinese investors in Pakistan. PCJCCI aims to set portal to address the problems of Chinese investors. Such collaborations will add value and strengthen the relation between the two nations."

