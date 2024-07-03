Open Menu

PCJCCI Keen On Strengthening Academia-CPEC Linkages

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PCJCCI keen on strengthening academia-CPEC linkages

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Pakistan-Chin Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wednesday showed keen interest in strengthening academia-CPEC linkages.

Sharing his view at a think-tank session, held here at PCJCCI Secretariat, the joint chamber's President Moazzam Ghurki highlighted that CPEC not only benefits the economy and bilateral trade between the two countries but it also offers opportunity for Pakistan to adopt and access more policies to strengthen the educational sector of the country.

He added that throughout the world, the developing economies are struggling for the better progress and advancement of the education sector for rational economic growth and substantial development. In poverty sicken array, Pakistan and the Ministry of Education (MoE) can reinvigorate policies to meet the educational challenges in the country.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that China’s magnificent expansion and progressions in the latest research and development and the invention are remarkable and stunning.

Globally in 2008, China surpassed Japan in R&D expenditures; and the scientific research productivity of China is also increasing. Thus, the global rise of China as ‘Asian Dragon’ is the achievement of educational and technological standards of the China education system that is producing competitive manpower according to national and international market demand. Therefore CPEC provides an opportunity for Pakistan to interlink physically with the biggest economy of the world.

Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that new programmes for the youth should be initiated as per the demand of the market. He added, "Our chamber provides a platform to sign and promote academic linkages between Pakistan and China." He hoped that CPEC would create immense employment opportunities in the province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education China CPEC Progress Japan Chamber Market Commerce Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish att ..

Mahira Khan puts internet on fire with stylish attire

18 minutes ago
 Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President disc ..

Palestinian Prime Minister and IsDB President discuss strengthening relations

16 minutes ago
 PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Ru ..

PM for expanding barter trade between Pakistan, Russia

1 hour ago
 Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

3 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

4 hours ago
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

4 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

4 hours ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

6 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business