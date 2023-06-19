UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Keen To Boost Pakistan's Dairy Sector With China's Help

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Cooperation between China and Pakistan on dairy industry and multifarious demands for high-quality dairy products in China would provide a contemporary path of development for Pakistan's domestic dairy sector.

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki stated this in a think-tank session, held here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Monday. He said that Pakistan was among the world's top five largest milk producers with over 60 million tonnes of milk production each year. Such ventures and exports could definitely add value to Pakistan's economy.

He added that China learned that Pakistan was the most important exporter and producer of dairy products in South Asia. "Chinese technologies are low-priced, and if we adopt the techniques and technology, used by China, the country can flourish in this industry," he suggested.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong shared his views by saying, "We are willing to explore more about Pakistani dairy industry to see if we have the opportunity to be part of it." From 2011 to 2023, China's dairy imports rose at a compound annual growth of 12.3 per cent, and the demand was still expanding.

Milk powder, liquid milk, high value-added dairy products such as whey, cheese, butter and cream were also in high demand in the Chinese market, he added.

PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid said that currently China's dairy imports mainly come from New Zealand (40.44 per cent), the Netherlands (17.15pc) and Australia (7.38pc). "Our government should support this industry to boost export and domestic production, especially to control the adulteration of loose milk." He asserted that local farmers were facing many problems such as a lack of education, latest storage facilities, transfer of milk and cold storage, and to get rid of these, the government should come forward to train and educate farmers about modern technology.

Joint chamber's Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif added that animal husbandry was one of the pillar industries in Pakistan, specifically Balochistan where Gwadar Port under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was located. Balochistan had the unique advantages of breeding beef cattle and dairy cows and if the industrial chain of China could be extended to Pakistan, it was expected to achieve win-win outcomes for the dairy industry of both countries, he concluded.

