PCJCCI Keen To Conduct Pak-China Food, Cultural Analog
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki on Wednesday, during a think tank session, held at PCJCCI Secretariat, said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) had achieved tangible and fruitful progress, becoming the world’s broadest-based and largest platform for international cooperation. It had been joined by 149 countries and 32 international organisations, showing strong vitality, the president added.
The president PCJCCI said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had undeniably brought numerous benefits to Pakistan's economy and the project had resulted in the construction of highways, ports and energy infrastructure, leading to improved transportation and energy efficiency. Furthermore, the CPEC had strengthened bilateral ties between China-Pak, fostering a strategic cooperative partnership, he added.
PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that it was observed that Chinese community live in isolation which had devastating impact on investment promotion activities and in return positive signals were not being transmitted by existing investors.
Taking stock of above, PCJCCI, being the China specific chamber, had chalked-out a programme of conducting food and cultural analog to part distance between the two communities, he added and said that the concept was to bring both communities closer by arranging interaction in their respected fields through conducting food gala which would not only present special Pakistani and Chinese cuisine, but also highlight the commonalities of both cultures.
PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid said that the main agenda of the event was to boost the cultural exchange between both countries. Pak-China Food & Cultural Analogue would highlight the similarities and uniqueness of Chinese and Pakistani food, couture and music, he added.
PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif shared that the hallmark of the food and cultural programme was to disseminate message of uniformity between public and private sectors with respect to enhanced Chinese stake in this region in the shape of foreign direct investment/joint ventures.
