PCJCCI keen to export dairy products to China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The cooperation between China and Pakistan on dairy industry and demand for high-quality dairy products in China will provide a contemporary path of development for Pakistan's dairy industry.

Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Wang Zihai expressed these views at a think-tank session, held here at the PCJCCI Secretariat on Tuesday. He said, "We have learned that Pakistan is the most important exporter and producer of dairy products in South Asia, whereas Chinese technologies are low-priced. If we adopt the techniques and technology, used by China, Pakistan could advance in this industry." The PCJCCI president said that China was willing to explore more about Pakistani dairy industry to see if it had the opportunity to be part of Pakistan in the sector. From 2011 to 2022, China's dairy imports rose at a compound annual growth of 12.3 per cent, and the demand was still expanding. Milk powder, liquid milk, high value-added dairy products such as whey, cheese, butter and cream are also in high demand in the Chinese market.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ehsan Choudhry said that currently, China's dairy imports mainly come from New Zealand (40.44 per cent), the Netherlands (17.15 per cent) and Australia (7.38 per cent). Pakistan's government should support this industry to boost export and domestic production, especially to control the adulteration of loose milk.

He asserted that the local farmers are facing many problems, such as a lack of education, latest storage facilities, transportation of milk, and cold storage; the government should come forward to train and educate them with the modern technology. In this way, Chinese consumers' demands for high-quality dairy products will be satisfied.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's economic development, industrial upgrading and industrial chain extension can be expected in the process.

PCJCCI Vice President Sarfaraz Butt said that animal husbandry is one of the pillar industries in Pakistan. Specifically, Balochistan, where Gwadar Port under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is located in, is with unique advantages of breeding beef cattle and dairy cows. He added that the construction of epidemic-free area in Gwadar Port is progressing in an orderly way. If the industrial chain of China can be extended to Pakistan, it is expected to achieve win-win outcomes for the dairy industry of both countries.

Joint Chambers Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that Pakistan is among world's top five milk producers, with over 60 million tons of milk production each year. Such ventures and exports could definitely add value to Pakistan's economy.