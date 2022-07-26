UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Keen To Export Dairy Products To China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PCJCCI keen to export dairy products to China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The cooperation between China and Pakistan on dairy industry and demand for high-quality dairy products in China will provide a contemporary path of development for Pakistan's dairy industry.

Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Wang Zihai expressed these views at a think-tank session, held here at the PCJCCI Secretariat on Tuesday. He said, "We have learned that Pakistan is the most important exporter and producer of dairy products in South Asia, whereas Chinese technologies are low-priced. If we adopt the techniques and technology, used by China, Pakistan could advance in this industry." The PCJCCI president said that China was willing to explore more about Pakistani dairy industry to see if it had the opportunity to be part of Pakistan in the sector. From 2011 to 2022, China's dairy imports rose at a compound annual growth of 12.3 per cent, and the demand was still expanding. Milk powder, liquid milk, high value-added dairy products such as whey, cheese, butter and cream are also in high demand in the Chinese market.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ehsan Choudhry said that currently, China's dairy imports mainly come from New Zealand (40.44 per cent), the Netherlands (17.15 per cent) and Australia (7.38 per cent). Pakistan's government should support this industry to boost export and domestic production, especially to control the adulteration of loose milk.

He asserted that the local farmers are facing many problems, such as a lack of education, latest storage facilities, transportation of milk, and cold storage; the government should come forward to train and educate them with the modern technology. In this way, Chinese consumers' demands for high-quality dairy products will be satisfied.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's economic development, industrial upgrading and industrial chain extension can be expected in the process.

PCJCCI Vice President Sarfaraz Butt said that animal husbandry is one of the pillar industries in Pakistan. Specifically, Balochistan, where Gwadar Port under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is located in, is with unique advantages of breeding beef cattle and dairy cows. He added that the construction of epidemic-free area in Gwadar Port is progressing in an orderly way. If the industrial chain of China can be extended to Pakistan, it is expected to achieve win-win outcomes for the dairy industry of both countries.

Joint Chambers Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that Pakistan is among world's top five milk producers, with over 60 million tons of milk production each year. Such ventures and exports could definitely add value to Pakistan's economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Technology Australia Exports Education Chambers Of Commerce China CPEC Gwadar Netherlands Market From Government Industry Top Asia Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman ..

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman PTA

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

5 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.